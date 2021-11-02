Amcor reports solid first quarter and reaffirms outlook for fiscal 2022

ZURICH, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

GAAP Net Income of $202 million , up 2%; GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 13.1 cents per share, up 4%;

Adjusted EPS of 17.7 cents per share, up 12% on a comparable constant currency basis;

Adjusted EBIT of $381 million , up 7% on a comparable constant currency basis;

Increased returns to shareholders: $64 million of shares repurchased and quarterly dividend increased to 12.0 cents per share; and

Fiscal 2022 outlook reaffirmed. Adjusted EPS growth of 7-11% on a comparable constant currency basis and adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.1 - $1.2 billion .

Solid first quarter delivered in a challenging external environment Amcor's CEO Mr. Ron Delia said: "Amcor delivered a solid first quarter result in line with our expectations as our teams executed well in an environment of broad supply chain disruptions." "While sales were tempered in some parts of the business by raw material shortages, we prioritized as much as possible security of supply for our customers, recovery of higher input costs and sales mix management. We held margins flat in our Flexibles segment and navigated through a particularly dynamic and complex environment in the Rigid Packaging business to deliver another quarter of double-digit EPS growth. As a result, we are confident in our ability to meet our earnings growth and cash flow expectations and reaffirm guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year." "Regardless of short-term dynamics, we remain laser-focused on executing our strategy for long-term value creation. Over the past several years, we have established a stronger foundation for growth by strengthening our industry-leading capabilities, driving further scale advantages and leadership in every region and increasing our exposure to high value end markets. Today, Amcor is better positioned strategically than ever before, and we are confident this will enable stronger growth and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders into the future."

Key Financials(1)













Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP results









2020 $ million

2021 $ million Net sales









3,097



3,420

Net income









198



202

EPS (diluted US cents)









12.6



13.1



































Comparable

constant

currency ∆%



Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported

∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results

2020 $ million

2021 $ million



Net sales(2)

3,097



3,420



10



1

EBITDA

460



486



6



6

EBIT

358



381



6



7

Net income

247



271



10



10

EPS (diluted US cents)

15.8



17.7



12



12

Free Cash Flow

(190)



(242)



(27)







(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆% excludes the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release. (2) Comparable constant currency ∆% for Net sales excludes a 9% favorable impact from the pass through of raw material costs, a 1% unfavorable impact from items affecting comparability and a 1% favorable currency impact.

Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding.

Shareholder returns

Dividend

The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.00 cents per share (compared with 11.75 cents per share in the same quarter last year). The dividend will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 16.01 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.00 cents per share converted at an AUD:USD average exchange rate of 0.7497 over the five trading days ended October 26, 2021.

The ex-dividend date will be November 23, 2021, the record date will be November 24, 2021 and the payment date will be December 14, 2021.

Share repurchases

Amcor repurchased 5.2 million shares (0.3% of outstanding shares) during the three months ended September 30, 2021 for a total cost of $64 million. The Company expects to allocate approximately $400 million of cash towards share repurchases in the 2022 fiscal year.



Financial results - Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Segment information



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Adjusted non-GAAP

results Net sales $ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Net sales

$ million EBIT $ million EBIT /

Sales % EBIT / Average

funds employed

%(1) Flexibles 2,400

312

13.0 %

2,634

339

12.9 %

Rigid Packaging 698

72

10.3 %

786

62

7.9 %

Other (1)

(27)





—

(20)





Total Amcor 3,097

358

11.6 % 14.3 % 3,420

381

11.1 % 15.6 %





































(1) Average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and Last Twelve Months adjusted EBIT.

Net sales for the Amcor Group increased by 10% on a reported basis, with 9% driven by price increases of approximately $285 million related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 1% higher than the same period last year.

Overall volumes for the Amcor Group were in line with the same period last year. Price/mix had a favorable impact on net sales of 1%, which reflects growth across a range of high value end markets and a continued focus on optimizing mix.

Adjusted EBIT of $381 million was 7% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis.

Flexibles













Comparable

constant currency

∆%

Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported ∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results

2020 $

million

2021 $

million



Net sales(1)

2,400



2,634



10 %

1 % Adjusted EBIT

312



339



9 %

8 % Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

13.0



12.9













(1) Comparable constant currency ∆% for Net sales excludes a 9% favorable impact from the pass through of raw material costs, a 1% unfavorable impact from items affecting comparability and a 1% favorable currency impact.

Net sales for the Flexibles segment grew 10% on a reported basis, with 9% driven by price increases of approximately $210 million related to the pass through of higher raw material costs.

On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 1% higher than the prior period. Favorable price/mix of approximately 2% reflects a continued focus on the long-term strategy of managing mix and driving growth in higher value segments. Volumes were slightly lower as raw material shortages had a dampening effect on growth in some categories.

In North America, volume growth in the low single digit range was mainly driven by strength in the medical, condiments, liquid beverage, and confectionary end markets. This was partly offset by lower cheese, coffee and home and personal care volumes.

In Europe, volumes were lower than in the same period last year with higher volumes in pet food, medical, premium coffee and confectionary end markets offset by lower film and foil rollstock, snack food and pharmaceutical volumes.

Volumes continued to grow at mid single digit rates across the Asian emerging markets, with double digit growth in both China and India, partly offset by lower volumes in South East Asia. Volumes in Latin America were also lower than the prior period.

Adjusted EBIT of $339 million was 8% higher than in the prior period on a comparable constant currency basis reflecting favorable mix and strong cost performance.

The business maintained adjusted EBIT margins at 12.9% despite the time lag between the impact of higher raw material costs and related pricing actions.

Rigid Packaging













Comparable

constant currency

∆%

Three Months Ended September 30,

Reported ∆%

Adjusted non-GAAP results

2020 $

million

2021 $

million



Net sales(1)

698



786



13 %

1 % Adjusted EBIT

72



62



(14) %

(15) % Adjusted EBIT / Sales %

10.3



7.9













(1) Comparable constant currency ∆% for Net sales excludes an 11% favorable impact from the pass through of raw material costs and a 1% favorable currency impact.

Net sales for the Rigid Packaging segment grew by 13% on a reported basis, with 11% driven by price increases of approximately $75 million related to the pass through of higher raw material costs.

On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 1% higher than the prior period. Overall volumes were 1% higher than the prior period and price/mix had no material impact on net sales.

In North America, beverage volumes were marginally ahead of the prior year with hot fill container volumes down 1% against a strong comparative period. Specialty container volumes were lower than the prior year which benefited from strong volumes in the home and personal care category.

In Latin America, volumes grew at double digit rates with higher volumes in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Adjusted EBIT of $62 million was adversely impacted by unprecedented industry wide supply chain complexity and disruptions in North America. Demand remained elevated and increasingly volatile in the beverage segment while the business continued to operate at full capacity and with historically low levels of inventory. Combined with further inflation and shortages for key raw materials, the business experienced operating inefficiencies, higher costs and constrained sales. This was partly offset by higher earnings in Latin America.

We anticipate the industry wide supply chain challenges currently experienced in North America will improve through the second half of fiscal 2022.

Other

Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted EBIT

2020 $ million

2021 $ million AMVIG (equity accounted investment, net of tax)

3



—

Corporate expenses

(30)



(20)

Total Other

(27)



(20)



Net interest and income tax expense

Net interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $35 million and was in line with the same period last year. Tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (excluding amounts related to non-GAAP adjustments) was $73 million and was in line with the same period last year. Adjusted tax expense represents an effective tax rate of 21.2% in the current period (22.3% in the same period last year).

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash outflow was $242 million and compares with an outflow of $190 million last year. The higher use of cash was mainly driven by the timing impact of higher raw material costs on working capital.

Net debt was $5,959 million at September 30, 2021. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 2.9 times, in line with Amcor's expectations given the seasonality of cash flows.

Fiscal 2022 guidance

Consistent with guidance provided in August 2021, for the twelve month period ending June 30, 2022, the Company expects:

Adjusted EPS growth of approximately 7% to 11% on a comparable constant currency basis, or approximately 79.0 to 81.0 cents per share on a reported basis assuming current exchange rates prevail through fiscal 2022.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $1.1 to $1.2 billion .

Approximately $400 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases.

Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a higher degree of uncertainty and additional complexity when estimating future financial results. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.

Conference Call

Amcor is hosting a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss these results on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at 5:30pm US Eastern Daylight Time / Wednesday November 3, 2021 at 8:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call at our website, www.amcor.com, in the "Investors" section.

Those wishing to access the call should use the following toll-free numbers, with the Conference ID 5385928:

US & Canada – 866 211 4133

Australia – 1800 287 011

United Kingdom – 0800 051 7107

Singapore – 800 852 6506

Hong Kong – 800 901 563

From all other countries, the call can be accessed by dialing +1 647 689 6614 (toll).

A replay of the webcast will also be available in the Investors section at www.amcor.com following the call.

Presentation of non-GAAP information

Included in this release are measures of financial performance that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures include adjusted EBIT (calculated as earnings before interest and tax), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow and net debt. In arriving at these non-GAAP measures, we exclude items that either have a non-recurring impact on the income statement or which, in the judgment of our management, are items that, either as a result of their nature or size, could, were they not singled out, potentially cause investors to extrapolate future performance from an improper base. While not all inclusive, examples of these items include:

material restructuring programs, including associated costs such as employee severance, pension and related benefits, impairment of property and equipment and other assets, accelerated depreciation, termination payments for contracts and leases, contractual obligations, and any other qualifying costs related to the restructuring plan;

material sales and earnings from disposed or ceased operations and any associated profit or loss on sale of businesses or subsidiaries;

consummated and identifiable divestitures agreed to with certain regulatory agencies as a condition of approval for Amcor's acquisition of Bemis;

impairments in goodwill and equity method investments;

material acquisition compensation and transaction costs such as due diligence expenses, professional and legal fees, and integration costs;

material purchase accounting adjustments for inventory;

amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combination;

significant property impairments, net of insurance recovery;

payments or settlements related to legal claims; and

impacts from hyperinflation accounting.

Amcor also evaluates performance on a comparable constant currency basis, which measures financial results assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates used for translation based on the average rates in effect for the comparable prior year period. In order to compute comparable constant currency results, we multiply or divide, as appropriate, current-year U.S. dollar results by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiply or divide, as appropriate, those amounts by the prior-year average foreign exchange rates. We then adjust for other items affecting comparability. While not all inclusive, examples of items affecting comparability include the difference between sales or earnings in the current period and the prior period related to acquired, disposed, or ceased operations. Comparable constant currency net sales performance also excludes the impact from passing through movements in raw material costs.

Management has used and uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's reporting segments and certain of the measures are used as a component of Amcor's board of directors' measurement of Amcor's performance for incentive compensation purposes. Amcor believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to enable investors to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. For each of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure has been provided herein. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant forward-looking items without unreasonable effort. These items include but are not limited to the impact of foreign exchange translation, restructuring program costs, asset impairments, possible gains and losses on the sale of assets, and certain tax related events. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP earnings and cash flow measures for the guidance period.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2020

2021 Net sales

3,097



3,420

Cost of sales

(2,443)



(2,770)

Gross profit

654



650

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

(329)



(313)

Research and development expenses

(26)



(25)

Restructuring and related expenses, net

(23)



(8)

Other expenses, net

—



(8)

Operating income

276



296

Interest expense, net

(37)



(35)

Other non-operating income, net

3



5

Income before income taxes and equity in income of affiliated companies

242



266

Income tax expense

(61)



(63)

Equity in income of affiliated companies, net of tax

19



—

Net income

200



203

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)



(1)

Net income attributable to Amcor plc

198



202

USD:EUR FX rate

0.8558



0.8482











Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.127



0.131

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor

0.126



0.131

Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic

1,561



1,530

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted

1,566



1,534



U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2020

2021 Net income

200



203

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

145



177

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(439)



(562)

Other non-cash items

(16)



70

Net cash used in operating activities

(110)



(112)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(114)



(145)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

3



—

Proceeds from divestitures

138



—

Net debt proceeds

258



364

Dividends paid

(188)



(183)

Share buy-back/cancellations

—



(64)

Share purchases, net of proceeds received

5



(49)

Other, including effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

22



(28)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14



(217)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

743



850

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

757



633



U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ million)

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents

850



633

Trade receivables, net

1,864



1,938

Inventories, net

1,991



2,113

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,761



3,701

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

7,254



7,177

Other assets

1,468



1,482

Total assets

17,188





17,044

Trade payables

2,574



2,412

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

103



68

Long-term debt, less current portion

6,186



6,524

Accruals and other liabilities

3,504



3,335

Shareholders equity

4,821



4,705

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

17,188



17,044













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), Net income, and Earnings per share (EPS)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 ($ million)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted US

cents)

EBITDA

EBIT

Net

Income

EPS

(Diluted

US

cents) Net income attributable to Amcor

198



198



198



12.6



202



202



202



13.1

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

2



2











1



1









Tax expense

61



61











63



63









Interest expense, net

37



37











35



35









Depreciation and amortization

143















146













EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

441



298



198



12.6



447



301



202



13.1

Material restructuring and related costs

14



14



14



0.9



7



7



7



0.5

Net gain on disposals(1)

(9)



(9)



(9)



(0.6)



—



—



—



—

Material transaction and other costs(2)

9



9



9



0.6



2



2



2



0.2

Material impact of hyperinflation

4



4



4



0.3



2



2



2



0.1

Property and other losses, net(3)

—



—



—



—



28



28



28



1.8

Amortization of acquired intangibles





41



41



2.6







41



41



2.7

Tax effect of above items









(10)



(0.6)











(11)



(0.7)

Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS

460



358



247



15.8



486



381



271



17.7























Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth



















% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS













6



6



10



12

% items affecting comparability(4)

















1



1



1



1

% currency impact

















(1)



(1)



(1)



(1)

% comparable constant currency growth

















6



7



10



12



(1) The three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $15 million gain realized upon disposal of AMVIG and losses on disposal of other non-core businesses. (2) Includes costs associated with the Bemis acquisition. (3) Property and other losses, net includes property and related business losses primarily associated with the destruction of the Company's Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021 net of insurance recovery deemed probable for incurred losses. (4) Reflects the impact of disposed and ceased operations.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 ($ million)

Flexibles

Rigid Packaging

Other(1)

Total

Flexibles

Rigid Packaging

Other(1)

Total Net income attributable to Amcor













198















202

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests













2















1

Tax expense













61















63

Interest expense, net













37















35

EBIT

258



58



(17)



298



264



59



(22)



301

Material restructuring and related costs

6



8



1



14



7



—



—



7

Net (gain) / loss on disposals(2)

6



—



(15)



(9)



—



—



—



—

Material transaction and other costs(3)

3



1



5



9



—



—



2



2

Material impact of hyperinflation

—



4



—



4



—



2



—



2

Property and other losses, net(4)

—



—



—



—



28



—



—



28

Amortization of acquired intangibles

40



1



—



41



40



1



—



41

Adjusted EBIT

312



72



(27)



358



339



62



(20)



381

Adjusted EBIT / sales %

13.0 %

10.3 %





11.6 %

12.9 %

7.9 %





11.1 %

















Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth















% growth - Adjusted EBIT

















9



(14)







6

% items affecting comparability(5)

















—



—







1

% currency impact

















(1)



(1)







(1)

% comparable constant currency

















8



(15)







7





(1) Other includes equity in income of affiliated companies, net of tax and general corporate expenses. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $15 million gain realized upon disposal of AMVIG and losses on disposal of other non-core businesses. (3) Includes costs associated with the Bemis acquisition. (4) Property and other losses, net includes property and related business losses primarily associated with the destruction of the Company's Durban, South Africa, facility during general civil unrest in July 2021 net of insurance recovery deemed probable for incurred losses. (5) Reflects the impact of disposed and ceased operations.

Reconciliations of adjusted Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2020

2021 Net cash used in operating activities

(110)



(112)

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets

(114)



(145)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets

3



—

Material transaction and integration related costs

31



15

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

(190)



(242)







(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes material transaction and integration related cash costs because these cash flows are not considered to be

directly related to ongoing operations.









Three Months Ended September 30, ($ million)

2020

2021 Adjusted EBITDA

460



486

Interest (paid)/received, net

(18)



1

Income tax paid

(107)



(55)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

(114)



(145)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets

3



—

Movement in working capital

(416)



(512)

Other

3



(17)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

(190)



(242)















(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes material transaction and integration related cash costs because these cash flows are not considered to be

directly related to ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of net debt

($ million)

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents

(850)



(633)

Short-term debt

98



63

Current portion of long-term debt

5



5

Long-term debt excluding current portion of long-term debt

6,186



6,524

Net debt

5,439



5,959



