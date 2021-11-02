Craig Brechner Joins Odgers Berndtson as a Partner in the Technology Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson, the world's sixth largest global executive search firm, is pleased to announce Craig Brechner has joined the firm as a Partner in the Technology Practice based in California.

A technology veteran who has been focused on the telecommunications and IT sectors for nearly three decades, Craig joins Odgers Berndtson after holding senior positions with Verizon Communications, Telmar Network Technology (Ivy Technology), and Synoptek, and, as an entrepreneur having successfully built and exited two companies, Phoenix Telecom Solutions, and TEK Medical Systems. His latest start-up, Zurich Technology Solutions services MNOs, utilities, OEMs, and government agencies with spare parts, repair services, and equipment supply.

"We are thrilled that Craig has joined the firm," said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. "His leadership roles at leading technology companies along with his start-up experience and his deep expertise in M&A activities is a major asset as Odgers Berndtson continues to grow the technology practice, particularly in telecom and IT. Craig is uniquely positioned to recruit C-suite executives, senior leaders, and board members across the global technology ecosystem. As a veteran technology executive, he will serve as a trusted advisor to our current and future clients in the industry as they search to bring transformational leaders to their organizations. Having Craig as part of our Global Technology team based on the West Coast will enhance our international search capabilities."

Commenting on his new role, Craig said, "I am looking forward to bringing my experience as a technology company founder and leader, as well as my deep background in M&A advisory to Odgers Berndtson. It is a very exciting time to be joining such a distinctive global executive search platform with its extensive networks, knowledge, and experience working with the rapidly changing needs of technology companies. Odgers Berndtson's reputation for collaboration, execution, and innovation is the ideal fit for me."

Craig has served on the Business Technical Committee of the Competitive Carrier Association (CCA) and has served as a member and board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization (EO) of Orange County. He is a presenter at numerous technology conferences including Futurecom Brazil, CCA, NTCA, ITU Geneva, Quest Forum, and CTIA.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor's in Enterprise Economics, Craig also has a Master's in Business Administration from Pepperdine University. He has completed executive education course work at both Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business where he is currently enrolled in the school's flagship program, SEP.

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of more than 30 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

