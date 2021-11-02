FNF Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.12, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 16.6% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.7%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, today reported operating results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Total revenue of $3.9 billion in the third quarter versus $3.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020

Third quarter net earnings from continuing operations of $735 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $604 million versus net earnings from continuing operations of $406 million and adjusted net earnings of $435 million for the third quarter of 2020

Third quarter diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.58 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.12 versus diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.39 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.48 in the third quarter of 2020

Recognized losses were $154 million in the third quarter versus recognized gains of $73 million in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio

Title

Total revenue of $2.9 billion versus $2.5 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2020

Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $3.1 billion versus $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 24%

Pre-tax earnings of $486 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $669 million versus pre-tax earnings of $507 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $528 million in the third quarter of 2020

Pre-tax title margin of 16.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 20.4% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.2% in the third quarter of 2020

Third quarter purchase orders opened increased 1% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 9% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2020; refinance orders opened decreased 33% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 21% on a daily basis versus the third quarter of 2020

Total commercial revenue of $366 million , a 69% increase versus total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2020, driven by a 31% increase in closed orders; third quarter total commercial orders opened increased 15% compared to the prior year

Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,581 , a 25% increase versus the third quarter of 2020

Title Orders







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2021



230,000 50%



171,000 52% August 2021



242,000 49%



181,000 48% September 2021



216,000 50%



175,000 49%













Third Quarter 2021



688,000 50%



527,000 50%









Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2020



292,000 40%



187,000 43% August 2020



283,000 40%



186,000 42% September 2020



272,000 40%



198,000 40%













Third Quarter 2020



847,000 40%



571,000 42% * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

F&G, a leading provider of annuities and life insurance, reported operating results for the third quarter of 2021. As a result of acquisition accounting (purchase accounting or PGAAP), financial results for periods after June 1, 2020 are generally not comparable to the results of prior periods. Certain metrics, such as sales and policyholder account values, are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.

Total Sales of $3.1 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 171% to the prior year, and an increase of 15% from the record sequential quarter

Total Retail Annuity Sales of $1.5 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 43% to the prior year, and a decrease of 7% from the record sequential quarter. Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIA) Sales of $1.1 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 32% to the prior year, and a decrease of 5% from the record sequential quarter

Institutional market sales of $1.5 billion in the third quarter and $2.6 billion year to date, including funding agreement-backed note issuances of $1.2 billion in the third quarter and total funding agreements of $2.3 billion year to date. In addition, F&G has closed $371 million of pension risk transfer transactions in the third quarter and secured an additional $564 million of pension risk transfer transactions in October 2021

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) of $32.7 billion for the third quarter, up 7% from $30.4 billion in the sequential period driven by net new business asset flows

Net Investment Spread: FIA spread for the third quarter of 335 basis points; Total Spread, including all product lines, for the third quarter of 285 basis points

Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders of $373 million for the third quarter, including a $224 million one-time favorable adjustment from an actuarial system conversion which reflects modeling enhancement and other refinements, $57 million net favorable mark-to-market effects, $3 million loss from discontinued operations, and $6 of million other unfavorable items; all of which are excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings

Adjusted Net Earnings From Continuing Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders of $101 million for the third quarter, including $27 million of net favorable notable items

William P. Foley, II, commented, "For the third quarter, we grew revenues 31% to $3.9 billion which resulted in adjusted net earnings growth of 39% to $604 million, both as compared to the 2020 third quarter. Importantly, holding company cash grew by 25% to $1.5 billion as compared to $1.2 billion at the end of the 2021 second quarter. We grew cash on our balance sheet despite being active with our capital allocation program focused on share buybacks and a steady stream of capital return with our dividend. Our results speak to the dynamic business model that we have created which we believe positions FNF for success through varying market cycles.

Looking at our Title results, we delivered adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $669 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 21.7%, compared to adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $528 million and an adjusted pretax title margin of 21.2% in the 2020 comparable quarter. Our third quarter margins and earnings were the strongest third quarter results in our Company's history which speaks to our market leading position combined with the outstanding execution of our entire team. Total commercial revenues also continued at record levels as we achieved $366 million of revenues in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 69% as compared to the year ago third quarter. Commercial opened orders have exceeded 1,000 per day over the last eight months, having consistently been in record territory and will provide momentum for the fourth quarter and the beginning of 2022 given the longer tail for closings in commercial as compared to residential.

Turning to F&G, we are making great strides on our diversified growth strategy. The new Institutional channel is on track to achieve $3 billion of first year sales in 2021 from funding agreements and pension risk transfer transactions. In addition, total retail sales at $1.6 billion in the quarter grew by 44%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and reflect productive and expanding relationships with bank, broker dealer and agent distribution partners. F&G continues to maintain attractive spreads, and this disciplined approach to attracting new business has resulted in strong adjusted net earnings that contributed 17% of FNF's consolidated results in the third quarter.

Mr. Foley concluded, "Our capital allocation strategy remains a key focus of the Board. Our disciplined strategy is focused on returning capital to shareholders, while making strategic investments in our businesses to drive profitable growth and attractive returns for our shareholders. We recently announced our fourth quarter dividend of $0.44 per share, an increase of 10% from our previous quarterly dividend, and have continued to make share repurchases throughout the third quarter and into the fourth as we completed our previously announced $500 million share repurchase plan in the first week of October. During the quarter we purchased 1.3 million shares at an average purchase price of $46.29 per share."

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), F&G adjusted net earnings, F&G adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders, F&G net investment spread, F&G average assets under management and F&G sales.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the consummation of the F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 896



$ 896



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

1,318



1,318



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

1,324



849



431



44

Total title and escrow

3,538



3,063



431



44



















Interest and investment income

508



27



481



—

Recognized gains and losses, net

(154)



(169)



15



—

Total revenue

3,892



2,921



927



44



















Personnel costs

894



838



32



24

Agent commissions

1,010



1,010



—



—

Other operating expenses

498



451



22



25

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

185



—



185



—

Depreciation and amortization

252



36



210



6

Claim loss expense

100



100



—



—

Interest expense

27



—



6



21

Total expenses

2,966



2,435



455



76



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 926



$ 486



$ 472



$ (32)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

213



126



96



(9)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

27



26



—



1

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3)



—



(3)



—

Non-controlling interests

5



4



—



1



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 732



$ 382



$ 373



$ (23)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.60













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

(0.01)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.59































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.58













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

(0.01)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.57































Weighted average shares - basic

283













Weighted average shares - diluted

285















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 732



$ 382



$ 373



$ (23)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3)



—



(3)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 735



$ 382



$ 376



$ (23)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 926



$ 486



$ 472



$ (32)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

71



169



(98)



—

Indexed product related derivatives

26



—



26



—

Purchase price amortization

25



14



7



4

Transaction costs

3



—



1



2

Other non-recurring items(1)

(284)



—



(284)



—



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 767



$ 669



$ 124



$ (26)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (159)



$ 183



$ (348)



$ 6

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

28



(44)



73



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (131)



$ 139



$ (275)



$ 5



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 604



$ 521



$ 101



$ (18)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

2.12















(1) See F&G Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 733



$ 733



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

981



981



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

853



742



60



51

Total title and escrow

2,567



2,456



60



51



















Interest and investment income

336



31



305



—

Recognized gains and losses, net

73



(3)



77



(1)

Total revenue

2,976



2,484



442



50



















Personnel costs

782



726



23



33

Agent commissions

749



749



—



—

Other operating expenses

449



386



33



30

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

251



—



251



—

Depreciation and amortization

100



39



56



5

Claim loss expense

77



77



—



—

Interest expense

29



—



7



22

Total expenses

2,437



1,977



370



90



















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 539



$ 507



$ 72



$ (40)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

133



129



6



(2)

Earnings from equity investments

7



5



—



2

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(28)



—



(28)



—

Non-controlling interests

7



7



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 378



$ 376



$ 38



$ (36)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.40













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ (0.10)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.30































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.39













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ (0.10)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.29































Weighted average shares - basic

291













Weighted average shares - diluted

293















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Three Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 378



$ 376



$ 38



$ (36)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

$ (28)



$ —



$ (28)



$ —



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations, attributable to common shareholders

$ 406



$ 376



$ 66



$ (36)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

539



507



72



(40)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(11)



3



(15)



1

Indexed product related derivatives

14



—



14



—

Debt issuance costs

1



—



—



1

Purchase price amortization

29



18



7



4

Transaction costs

12



—



10



2



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 584



$ 528



$ 88



$ (32)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 45



$ 21



$ 16



$ 8

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(15)



(5)



(8)



(2)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)



(1)



—



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 29



$ 15



$ 8



$ 6



















Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders

$ 435



$ 391



$ 74



$ (30)



















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.48















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Direct title premiums

$ 2,546



$ 2,546



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

3,632



3,632



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

3,123



2,433



557



133

Total title and escrow

9,301



8,611



557



133



















Interest and investment income

1,424



83



1,341



—

Recognized gains and losses, net

121



(258)



370



9

Total revenue

10,846



8,436



2,268



142



















Personnel costs

2,596



2,418



93



85

Agent commissions

2,787



2,787



—



—

Other operating expenses

1,432



1,281



76



75

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

734



—



734



—

Depreciation and amortization

540



103



419



18

Claim loss expense

278



278



—



—

Interest expense

83



—



21



62

Total expenses

8,450



6,867



1,343



240



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2,396



$ 1,569



$ 925



$ (98)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

555



389



189



(23)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

54



48



—



6

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

8



—



8



—

Non-controlling interests

14



13



—



1



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,889



$ 1,215



$ 744



$ (70)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 6.57













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

0.03













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 6.60































EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 6.53













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

0.03













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 6.56































Weighted average shares - basic

286













Weighted average shares - diluted

288















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)























Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2021







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,889



$ 1,215



$ 744



$ (70)



















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

8



—



8



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,881



$ 1,215



$ 736



$ (70)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2,396



$ 1,569



$ 925



$ (98)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

6



258



(243)



(9)

Indexed product related derivatives

(84)



—



(84)



—

Purchase price amortization

74



42



20



12

Transaction costs

13



—



5



8

Other non-recurring items(1)

(284)



—



(284)



—



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 2,121



$ 1,869



$ 339



$ (87)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (275)



$ 300



$ (586)



$ 11

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

47



(72)



121



(2)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(1)



—



—



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (229)



$ 228



$ (465)



$ 8



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,652



$ 1,443



$ 271



$ (62)



















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 5.74















(1) See F&G Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)













F&G



Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and

Other September 30, 2020







Direct title premiums

$ 1,854



$ 1,854



$ —



$ —

Agency title premiums

2,497



2,497



—



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

2,201



2,007



80



114

Total title and escrow

6,552



6,358



80



114



















Interest and investment income

541



120



416



5

Recognized gains and losses, net

(85)



(147)



70



(8)

Total revenue

7,008



6,331



566



111



















Personnel costs

2,088



1,992



32



64

Agent commissions

1,907



1,907



—



—

Other operating expenses

1,306



1,140



45



121

Benefits & other policy reserve changes

406



—



406



—

Depreciation and amortization

189



113



59



17

Claim loss expense

196



196



—



—

Interest expense

62



1



10



51

Total expenses

6,154



5,349



552



253



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 854



$ 982



$ 14



$ (142)



















Income tax expense (benefit)

194



240



(8)



(38)

Earnings from equity investments

9



8



—



1

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



—



(23)



—

Non-controlling interests

20



20



—



—



















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 626



$ 730



$ (1)



$ (103)



















EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.32













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ (0.08)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.24













EPS from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.29













EPS from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ (0.08)













EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.21































Weighted average shares - basic

280













Weighted average shares - diluted

283















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and Other Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2020







Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 626



$ 730



$ (1)



$ (103)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(23)



—



(23)



—



















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders

$ 649



$ 730



$ 22



$ (103)



















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

854



982



14



(142)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

186



147



31



8

Indexed product related derivatives

57



—



57



—

Debt issuance costs

5



—



—



5

Purchase price amortization

77



55



9



13

Transaction costs

63



—



17



46

Other adjustments

1



1



—



—



















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,243



$ 1,185



$ 128



$ (70)



















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 389



$ 203



$ 114



$ 72

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(93)



(47)



(29)



(17)

Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)



(6)



—



(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 289



$ 150



$ 85



$ 54



















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 938



$ 880



$ 107



$ (49)



















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 3.31















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 45,422





$ 37,766

Goodwill



4,515





4,495

Title plant



400





404

Total assets



58,506





50,455

Notes payable



3,097





2,662

Reserve for title claim losses



1,734





1,623

Secured trust deposits



1,147





711

Non-controlling interests



42





41

Total equity and non-controlling interests



9,374





8,392

Total equity attributable to common shareholders



9,332





8,351



Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Pre-tax earnings $ 486

$ 507





$ 1,569

$ 982

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net 169

3





258

147

Purchase price amortization 14

18





42

55

Other adjustments —

—





—

1

Total non-GAAP adjustments 183

21





300

203

Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 669

$ 528





$ 1,869

$ 1,185

Adjusted pre-tax margin 21.7 % 21.2 %



21.5 % 18.3 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

688



695



770



728



847



693



682



492

Total opened orders per day*

10.8



10.9



12.6



11.6



13.2



10.8



11.0



7.8

Purchase % of opened orders

50 %

53 %

42 %

38 %

40 %

37 %

41 %

50 % Refinance % of opened orders

50 %

47 %

58 %

62 %

60 %

63 %

59 %

50 % Total closed orders*

527



568



597



617



571



487



377



417

Total closed orders per day*

8.2



8.9



9.8



9.8



8.9



7.6



6.1



6.6

Purchase % of closed orders

50 %

47 %

34 %

38 %

42 %

35 %

46 %

49 % Refinance % of closed orders

50 %

53 %

66 %

62 %

58 %

65 %

54 %

51 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 366



$ 347



$ 257



$ 322



$ 216



$ 184



$ 245



$ 321

Total commercial opened orders

66.8



69.4



62.2



57.0



58.1



43.9



56.3



55.1

Total commercial closed orders

40.1



42.3



34.8



39.5



30.6



25.7



31.0



39.1



































National commercial revenue

$ 183



$ 176



$ 127



$ 177



$ 113



$ 96



$ 132



$ 186

National commercial opened orders

27.7



27.4



23.4



21.4



21.7



15.2



21.5



22.6

National commercial closed orders

14.8



14.9



11.2



13.4



9.8



8.8



10.7



16.2



































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 2,581



$ 2,444



$ 1,944



$ 2,116



$ 2,063



$ 1,889



$ 2,224



$ 2,384

Residential fee per file

$ 2,097



$ 2,030



$ 1,644



$ 1,661



$ 1,803



$ 1,614



$ 1,744



$ 1,792

Total commercial fee per file

$ 9,100



$ 8,200



$ 7,400



$ 8,200



$ 7,100



$ 7,200



$ 7,900



$ 8,200

National commercial fee per file

$ 12,400



$ 11,800



$ 11,300



$ 13,200



$ 11,500



$ 10,900



$ 12,300



$ 11,500



































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

13,700



13,500



13,200



12,800



12,300



10,900



12,500



12,300



































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 55



$ 56



$ 46



$ 54



$ 50



$ 51



$ 48



$ 53



* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G

The table below reconciles the reported after-tax net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021 (Dollars in millions)











Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 373



$ 38





$ 744

Less: Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (3)



(28)





8

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 376



$ 66





$ 736

Non-GAAP adjustments (1,2):











Recognized (gains) and losses, net (98)



(15)





(243)

Indexed product related derivatives 26



14





(84)

Purchase price amortization 7



7





20

Transaction costs 1



10





5

Other non-recurring items(4) (284)



—





(284)

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 73



(8)





121

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 101



$ 74





$ 271



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations include $27 million and $61 million of net favorable items in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 respectively and $10 million net favorable items in the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The table below provides summary financial highlights.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021 Average assets under management (AAUM)(1) $ 32,692



$ 26,990





$ 30,706

Net investment spread - FIA(1) 3.35 %

3.17 %



3.22 % Net investment spread - All products(1) 2.85 %

2.62 %



2.78 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 376



$ 66





$ 736

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders(1) $ 101



$ 74





$ 271



The table below provides a summary of sales highlights, which are not affected by PGAAP and are comparable to prior period data.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (In millions)

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Total sales(1)

$ 3,076



$ 1,133





$ 7,397



$ 3,378

Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales(1)

$ 1,073



$ 815





$ 3,255



$ 2,512

Total annuity sales(1)

$ 1,531



$ 1,068





$ 4,692



$ 2,926

Institutional sales(1)(3)

$ 1,521



$ —





$ 2,646



$ —



Footnotes:

Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. Amounts are net of offsets related to value of business acquired (VOBA), deferred acquisition cost (DAC), deferred sale inducement (DSI) amortization, and unearned revenue (UREV) amortization, as applicable. Institutional sales include funding agreements (FABN/FHLB) and pension risk transfer. Reflects adjustments to benefits and other changes in policy reserves and depreciation and amortization resulting from the implementation of a new actuarial valuation system.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by F&G.

Adjusted Net Earnings

Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate:

(i) Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; the impact of market volatility on the alternative asset portfolio; and the effect of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative;

(ii) Indexed product related derivatives: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost;

(iii) Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset (VODA)) recognized as a result of acquisition activities;

(iv) Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items, and

(v) Other "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring", "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years.

Adjustments to Adjusted net earnings are net of the corresponding impact on amortization of intangibles, as appropriate. The income tax impact related to these adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance attributable to our common shareholders each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) available to common shareholders to eliminate the same items as described in the Adjusted net earnings paragraph above. While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of the Company, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, Management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations.

Net Investment Spread

Net investment spread is the excess of net investment income, adjusted for market volatility on the alternative asset investment portfolio, earned over the sum of interest credited to policyholders and the cost of hedging our risk on indexed product policies. Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the performance of the Company's invested assets against the level of investment return provided to policyholders, inclusive of hedging costs.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as the sum of:

(i) total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding derivatives;

(ii) related party loans and investments;

(iii) accrued investment income;

(iv) funds withheld at fair value;

(v) the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments, and

(iv) cash and cash equivalents, excluding derivative collateral, at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on assets available for reinvestment.

Sales (FIA Sales and Total Retail Annuity Sales)

Sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Annuity and IUL sales are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e. contractholder funds) within the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

