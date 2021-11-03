Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol

Ally Financial to present at the Citi 2021 FinTech Virtual Conference

Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Ally Lending, Hans Zandhuis, will present at the Citi 2021 FinTech Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from approximately 10:30 - 11:05 a.m. ET.

A live video webcast will be available on the day of the virtual conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit https://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Jillian Palash
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6201
Jillian.palash@ally.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-the-citi-2021-fintech-virtual-conference-301415650.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.