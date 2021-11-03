Global-e joins with Australia Post to accelerate Australian merchants' international e-commerce sales

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, announced today a new collaboration with Australia Post, to help Australian merchants accelerate their direct-to-consumer online sales and enhance their business with cross-border e-commerce.

Using Global-e, Australia Post's merchant customers will be able to optimize their webstore in over 200 global destinations and offer shoppers an easy, localized shopping experience with local messaging, language, currency, payment options and grow their business by utilizing Global-e's big-data business intelligence models and streamlined logistics.

The combination of Australia Post's international outbound services and Global-e's sophisticated cross-border e-commerce platform will help Australian retailers to boost their international traffic conversion rates and sales and open opportunities in new markets.

Nir Debbi, Co-Founder & President at Global-e, said: "This agreement with Australia Post serves as an important milestone as we continue to expand into the APAC region, specifically into the Australian market. The global cross-border e-commerce market is growing rapidly, and we believe, based on our research, that there is a lot of potential for Australian retailers and brands to tap into this large and growing market by better catering to global consumers' needs. The collaboration with Australia's number one delivery partner of choice, will enable Australian merchants to "turbo-charge" their direct-to-consumer international e-commerce sales as well as enter new markets."

Gary Starr, Executive General Manager Business, Government & International at Australia Post, said: "It is incredibly important for our merchant customers to be able to expand their business and tap into new markets through cross-border e-commerce. This agreement with Global-e will give our customers the opportunity to connect with more people through localizing their online shopping experience and help them to navigate some of the complexities that come with trading in international markets."

Global-e's end-to-end cross-border e-commerce platform allows merchants to enhance and accelerate international traffic conversion and online sales by localizing the online shopping experience and tailoring it to the preferences and behaviors of shoppers in different markets worldwide. This includes local pricing in more than 100 currencies, local messaging and a seamless checkout experience supported in over 25 languages, duty and tax calculation for a guaranteed landed cost with the option for prepayment at checkout, a wide range of payment options with over 150 local and alternative payment methods supported, multiple delivery options and easy returns.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, Global-e operates from eight offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com

