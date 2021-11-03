Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 and NAV Per Share of $14.95

Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 and NAV Per Share of $14.95

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $130.5 million, or $0.33 per share, and net income of $142.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.95 at September 30, 2021 as compared to $14.90 at June 30, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report strong results this quarter. We experienced a record level of both originations and repayments and were able to seamlessly redeploy capital from those repaid investments into equally attractive new investments," commented Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. "We are very proud of where our portfolio stands today and to achieve the important milestone of earning our dividend from net investment income this quarter with continued strong credit performance."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021, payable on or before January 31, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $2,794.0 million across 21 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,578.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 across 16 new portfolio companies and 12 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $2,292.6 million. For this period, the Company had $2,094.4 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,405.6 million. For this period, the Company had $742.7 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company had investments in 130 and 129 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion and $11.9 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.2 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 3.5% common equity investments and 1.9% investment funds and vehicles.

As of June 30, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 76.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.6% unsecured notes, 1.5% preferred equity investments, 2.8% common equity investments and 1.4% investment funds and vehicles.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, based on fair value, approximately 91.5% and 92.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts)1 was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2021, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $44.6 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.4% of the total fair value of the portfolio.

________________

(1) For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $269.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio. Included in interest income is dividend income, which increased period over period, and other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these other fees also increased, which is attributed to the increase in repayment activity.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $137.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $60.8 million, after the effect of the management and incentive fee waivers, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waivers in October 2020 and an increase in management fees and interest expense. Management fees increased period over period due to an increase in assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, we had $794.7 million in cash and restricted cash, $7.0 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.6 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 2.9% and 3.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 1.06x and 1.00x for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website at www.OwlRockCapitalCorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. For a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: 1 (888) 440-4182

International: (646) 960-0653

Conference ID: 7406736

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: 1 (800) 770-2030

International: (647) 362-9199

Conference ID: 7406736

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the three months ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30,

2021



June 30, 2021



September 30,

2020

Investments at Fair Value

$ 12,110,098



$ 11,906,872



$ 9,918,302

Total Assets

$ 13,075,878



$ 12,635,426



$ 10,234,261

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.95



$ 14.90



$ 14.67



























Investment Income

$ 269,191



$ 249,015



$ 187,059

Net Investment Income

$ 130,499



$ 119,129



$ 127,437

Net Income

$ 142,851



$ 150,180



$ 216,047



























Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.33

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share

$ 0.03



$ 0.08



$ 0.23

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.36



$ 0.38



$ 0.56

Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.31



$ 0.31



$ 0.39



























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value(1)



7.9 %



8.0 %



8.0 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt

and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost(1)



7.9 %



8.0 %



7.9 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates



99.9 %



99.9 %



98.8 %

































(1) For non-stated rate income producing investments, computed based on (a) the dividend or interest income earned for the respective trailing twelve months ended on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. In instances where historical dividend or interest income data is not available or not representative for the trailing twelve months ended, the dividend or interest income is annualized. Prior to 9/30/2021, non-stated rate income producing investments were computed based on (a) the IRR on the measurement date, divided by (b) the ending cost or fair value. As of June 30, 2021, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.3% and 8.2%, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income producing securities at fair value and cost was reported at 8.1% and 8.0%, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

Assets















Investments at fair value















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(amortized cost of $11,547,197 and $10,653,613, respectively)

$ 11,584,751



$ 10,569,691

Controlled, affiliated investments

(amortized cost of $527,704 and $275,105, respectively)



525,347





272,381

Total investments at fair value

(amortized cost of $12,074,901 and $10,928,718, respectively)



12,110,098





10,842,072

Cash (restricted cash of $14,217 and $8,841, respectively)



779,581





347,917

Foreign cash (cost of $15,326 and $9,641, respectively)



15,148





9,994

Interest receivable



62,377





57,108

Receivable for investments sold



77,426





6,316

Receivable from a controlled affiliate



4,127





2,347

Prepaid expenses and other assets



27,121





38,603

Total Assets

$ 13,075,878



$ 11,304,357

Liabilities















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $114,874 and $91,085, respectively)

$ 6,934,942



$ 5,292,722

Distribution payable



121,877





152,087

Management fee payable



45,583





35,936

Incentive fee payable



27,682





19,070

Payables to affiliates



5,399





6,527

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



63,403





51,581

Total Liabilities



7,198,886





5,557,923

Commitments and contingencies















Net Assets















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

393,152,554 and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



3,931





3,900

Additional paid-in-capital



5,985,429





5,940,979

Total distributable earnings (losses)



(112,368)





(198,445)

Total Net Assets



5,876,992





5,746,434

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,075,878



$ 11,304,357

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.95



$ 14.74



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

($ in thousands except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Investment Income































Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:































Interest income

$ 241,966



$ 179,597



$ 686,314



$ 561,236

Dividend Income



10,600





2,688





19,924





3,608

Other income



7,942





2,507





15,559





10,473

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



260,508





184,792





721,797





575,317

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:































Interest income



1,392





—





4,033





—

Dividend income



7,128





2,267





13,469





6,716

Other Income



163





—





480





—

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments



8,683





2,267





17,982





6,716

Total Investment Income



269,191





187,059





739,779





582,033

Expenses































Interest expense



56,516





37,391





159,037





110,533

Management fee



45,586





36,460





131,703





104,852

Performance based incentive fees



27,682





22,302





74,727





70,500

Professional fees



3,849





3,330





10,966





9,782

Directors' fees



239





179





757





633

Other general and administrative



3,140





1,659





7,302





5,564

Total Operating Expenses



137,012





101,321





384,492





301,864

Management and incentive fees waived



—





(40,531)





—





(122,925)

Net Operating Expenses



137,012





60,790





384,492





178,939

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes



132,179





126,269





355,287





403,094

Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)



1,680





(1,168)





3,004





239

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 130,499



$ 127,437



$ 352,283



$ 402,855

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)































Net change in unrealized gain (loss):































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 14,475



$ 80,619



$ 133,961



$ (196,001)

Income tax (provision) benefit



(4,383)





—





(8,605)





—

Controlled affiliated investments



985





4,615





367





(3,536)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(796)





3,113





(3,716)





3,237

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



10,281





88,347





122,007





(196,300)

Net realized gain (loss):































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



2,018





2,537





(24,656)





2,885

Foreign currency transactions



53





(2,274)





1,242





(2,364)

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)



2,071





263





(23,414)





521

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



12,352





88,610





98,593





(195,779)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 142,851



$ 216,047



$ 450,876



$ 207,076

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.36



$ 0.56



$ 1.15



$ 0.53

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted



392,715,513





386,534,213





391,893,306





388,474,850



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2021



2020(3)

New investment commitments















Gross originations

$ 3,257,404





957,015

Less: Sell downs



(463,419)





(113,404)

Total new investment commitments

$ 2,793,985



$ 843,611

Principal amount of investments funded:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 2,154,036



$ 483,756

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



71,000





121,592

Unsecured debt investments



—





41,463

Preferred equity investments



975





—

Common equity investments



8,820





—

Investment funds and vehicles



57,750





—

Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 2,292,581



$ 646,811

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (1,815,765)



$ (44,711)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



(278,613)





(3,517)

Unsecured debt investments



—





—

Preferred Equity investments



—





—

Common Equity investments



—





—

Investment funds and vehicles



—





—

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (2,094,378)



$ (48,228)

Number of new investment commitments in new

portfolio companies(1)



21



8

Average new investment commitment amount



104,913



$ 90,138

Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years)



5.7





6.1

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates



100.0 %



100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates



0.0 %



0.0 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)



7.1 %



8.2 % Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating

rate debt investment commitments



6.2 %



7.2 %

________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.13% and 0.23% as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) As of September 30, 2020, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2021, ORCC had investments in 130 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-651-4705

orccir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Josh Clarkson

pro-blueowl@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Owl Rock Capital Corporation