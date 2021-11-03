Sharecare and UCB to present on future of decentralized clinical research at 2021 CNS Summit Spotlight session highlighting Sharecare's efforts to advance real-world relevance, equity, and data integrity in clinical research scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will co-present with global biopharmaceutical company UCB at the 12th annual CNS Summit on Monday, Nov. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Gathering research and development leaders to advance clinical development with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and technology, the CNS Summit is being held Nov. 7 through 10 in Boston.

During a spotlight session entitled How Do We Empower Participants and Improve Retention in Clinical Research?, Sharecare's chief medical officer Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, and Colin Lake, head of digital care transformation at UCB Biopharma, will share learnings and best practices for leading participant-centric, decentralized studies that leverage one of the most ubiquitous healthcare resources: the smartphone.

"At Sharecare, smartphone technology and artificial intelligence allow us to realize the future of medical research today by conducting virtual studies, which yield highly relevant, real-world findings at speed and scale," said Dr. Shah. "With partners like UCB, we're able to maximize not only our understanding of specific conditions, but also build a complete, digital journey from research to care for people everywhere."

Through the digital health company's clinical research offering, Smart Omix, Sharecare partners with pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to advance relevance, equity, and data integrity in research through artificial intelligence-powered, smartphone-based studies. A recent observational study conducted on behalf of UCB exemplified this futurist approach to research by building objective measures of myasthenia gravis symptoms, achieving diverse representation among the rare disease population, and automating a collection of rich patient-generated data streams.

"At UCB, our ambition is to listen to and elevate the patient voice so that we can identify areas of need and ultimately offer differentiated solutions to patients living with severe diseases such as generalized myasthenia gravis. From our continued engagement with patients, we understand that the unpredictable, fluctuating symptoms of gMG are one of the most challenging aspects of this rare, yet severe condition," explained UCB's Lake. "Hearing the feedback from study participants that our innovative machine learning driven approach has helped patients better understand and manage their symptoms and that 90% of participants would use an AI model to predict flares in the future is very encouraging. We look forward to sharing feedback and learnings from the study at the CNS Summit and continuing to work with the Sharecare team in partnership so that we can fully appreciate and respond to ongoing unmet needs in this space."

For more information about Smart Omix by Sharecare, visit sharecare.com/smartomix. To schedule a meeting with Sharecare during the 2021 CNS Summit, email SmartOmix@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 600 people in approximately 40 countries, UCB generated revenue of € 5.3 billion in 2020. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow them on Twitter: @UCB_news.

