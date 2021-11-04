Capital Rail Constructors Substantially Completes Package A of Silver Line Phase 2

STERLING, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rail Constructors (CRC) announced that it has achieved substantial completion on the Package A Silver Line Phase 2 project. The milestone signifies the completion of construction of the transformational project that extends the Metrorail system to Washington Dulles International Airport and beyond. CRC led the design-build efforts. The project is being managed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

Credit: Kea Taylor/Imagine Photography

"After successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 tie-in testing at Wiehle Avenue, MWAA has approved substantial completion of the Package A Silver Line Phase 2 project. The project will now move into Operational Readiness Testing, which will be completed by MWAA and WMATA," said Keith Couch, project director at Capital Rail Constructors. "This significant milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of the project team and stakeholders. The CRC team is proud to have been a part of this transformational piece of infrastructure for the region."

The Package A project provides 11.5 miles of new track from the Wiehle-Reston East Station to a terminus in Loudoun County, Virginia, and consists of six new Metrorail stations, including Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

"This project was built by the community, for the community. It is the result of the significant contributions of nearly 10,000 craftworkers – a large contingent from the Capital Region – all coming together to deliver an impactful project that we can be proud of," said Couch. "It has been an extraordinary team effort."

Once Operational Readiness Testing is complete, MWAA will turn the project over to WMATA to make the final preparations necessary to begin revenue service.

About Capital Rail Constructors

Capital Rail Constructors, a joint venture of Clark Construction Group, LLC, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., led the design-build effort for Phase 2 of the Silver Line project. Phase 2 extends the Silver Line 11.5 miles west from the Wiehle-Reston East Station into Loudoun County, VA.

