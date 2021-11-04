Demandbase Announces Collaboration with Microsoft B2B Customer Data Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , a B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has been selected by Microsoft, along with its companies InsideView and DemandMatrix, to further strengthen the B2B partner ecosystem for new B2B features coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights . Microsoft's Customer Data Platform (CDP), Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, will work with Demandbase to offer custom-built connectors for Demandbase, InsideView and DemandMatrix. While Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights has been available for B2C customers for the past two years, this collaboration brings the same level of rich functionality to the B2B space as Microsoft brings these new capabilities to its CDP.

"CDPs are really the future of serving B2B buyers the way they want to be served, and now that future is here in front of us," says Heidi Bamburg, vice president of global alliances at InsideView, a Demandbase Company. "By connecting the data between Demandbase, InsideView and DemandMatrix, and bringing it into customer profiles within Microsoft Dynamics 365Customer Insights, revenue teams finally have a truly unified view of prospects, customers and accounts. It's not an understatement to say this is what the industry has been waiting for, for a very long time."

With this new functionality, Demandbase customers can easily flow customer engagement and intent data from Demandbase, firmographic and contact data from InsideView and technographic data from DemandMatrix into their cohesive customer profiles within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights. They can also push their data from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights into Demandbase One to engage with their customers across the buyer journey through targeted advertising, social platforms, direct and email promotions. This empowers them to reach out to the right buyers with the right message at exactly the right time, and work in unison from start to end.

"B2B revenue teams have typically worked with data silos, which create a cascade of worsening problems over time," said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. "This work with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights eliminates such data silos by unifying customers' first-party customer data from CRM and ERP systems, transactional data and more into a single, unified view. It brings together all the best from tech powerhouse Microsoft in the CDP world, and the best from Demandbase and our companies in the B2B world. It's a match that will positively shake things up for organizations using it."

