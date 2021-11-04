InMode to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in November

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference

Presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, November 16 at 9:20pm EST. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here.



Presentation is scheduled onat. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here . To schedule a meeting, contact your Stifel representative.

Hidden Gem Conference

Presentation is scheduled on Wednesday, November 17 at 11:15am EST . To schedule a meeting, contact your Furey Research Partners representative.





Canaccord Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presentation is scheduled on Thursday, November 18 at 1:30pm EST. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. To schedule a meeting, contact your Canaccord representative.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conferences. For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's events page here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

917-607-8654

