Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle, Inc. Subsidiary (OTC:PSRU) Enters Into Landmark Film Development Agreement with New Republic Pictures and Renowned American Film Producer, Brian Oliver

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is extremely proud to share with investors that the company has entered into a groundbreaking film development deal with the iconic New Republic Pictures and its founder, the renowned film producer, Brian Oliver.

The company and Brian Oliver aim to produce and share profits from feature films and television programs, including festival screenings at well-known locations such as Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Venice, and more.

The first joint development project will feature a remake of the 1978 war and action classic, "The Wild Geese". Valiant Eagle will serve as the executive producer & co-financier of the remake. The script is penned by Academy Award winning writer, William Monahan ("The Departed").

Inspired by true events, "The Wild Geese" follows a group of British mercenaries tasked with rescuing a deposed African president from a corrupt dictator. The original 1978 version featured acting heavy-hitters Richard Burton, Roger Moore, and Richard Harris.

Brian Oliver and New Republic Pictures' production credits feature well-known movies with A-list actors. Some of their key credits include:

"Black Swan" (Directed by Darren Aronofsky , starring Natalie Portman , Mila Kunis )

"Hacksaw Ridge" (Directed by Mel Gibson , starring Andrew Garfield , Sam Worthington , Luke Bracey )

"1917" (Directed by Sam Mendes , starring Dean-Charles Chapman , George MacKay , and Daniel Mays )

"Rocketman" (Directed by Dexter Fletcher , starting Richard Madden , Taron Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard )

Valiant Eagle will continue to provide updates on this film development deal with Brian Oliver and New Republic Pictures as certain milestones are reached. A separate press release will be disseminated shortly by New Republic Pictures.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

