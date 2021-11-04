Advertise
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and Cash Dividend

Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 7.8% to $1,534.2 million, compared to $1,423.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $150.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $156.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $1.7 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a reduction of other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the same quarter, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $100.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $104.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $5.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $208.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.57 for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.57 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 14.1% to $4,644.7 million, compared to $4,071.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 57.4% to $636.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $404.3 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations included $115.8 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $53.8 million for the same period, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 78.9% to $433.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $242.4 million for the same period, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.6% to $808.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $579.3 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.35 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.31 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities.   Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,850 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At September 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical recognized $1.7 million and $115.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized a reduction to other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. This resulted from changes in the terms and conditions associated with the Provider Relief Fund program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized $53.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.2% to $530.6 million, compared to $519.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $57.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.4% to $1,669.6 million, compared to $1,539.6 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $243.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $267.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.0% to $212.4 million, compared to $188.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $44.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 23.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.5% to $632.9 million, compared to $538.8 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 31.2% to $145.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $110.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 14.4% to $274.5 million, compared to $240.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 26.6% to $38.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.1% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 12.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 21.8% to $806.9 million, compared to $662.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased to $110.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $51.5 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 7.8%  for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 12.8% to $442.2 million, compared to $391.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 23.9% to $99.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $80.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 19.8% to $1,321.4 million, compared to $1,102.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $318.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $183.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $33.8 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 24.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 16.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through January 15, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries which would have required outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although they have experienced temporary disruptions in their core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments have been able to expand their services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relaxation of certain admission restrictions have contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and has been extended through December 31, 2021. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals experienced temporary declines in patient volume, beginning in March 2020, in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs, including increased contracted labor usage, as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to our risk factors previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further discussion.



Critical Illness Recovery Hospital































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals
Owned(1)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)






















January


$

149,799



$

163,238



$

199,611




86,238



90,783



100,933




69%


69%


75%



96


100


99

February


145,586



165,375



190,703




80,806



87,844



92,036




71%


72%


75%



96


100


99

March


162,149



171,908



204,558




91,085



91,831



100,149




73%


70%


74%



96


100


99

Three Months Ended March 31


$

457,534



$

500,521



$

594,872




258,129



270,458



293,118




71%


70%


75%



96


100


99





























April


$

156,231



$

171,445



$

185,934




88,357



90,710



91,506




70%


71%


70%



99


100


99

May


156,422



178,223



183,471




89,350



95,191



93,708




69%


72%


70%



99


100


99

June


148,490



169,958



174,654




85,153



90,988



87,767




68%


71%


68%



99


100


99

Three Months Ended June 30


$

461,143



$

519,626



$

544,059




262,860



276,889



272,981




69%


72%


69%



99


100


99

Six Months Ended June 30


$

918,677



$

1,020,147



$

1,138,931




520,989



547,347



566,099




70%


71%


72%



99


100


99





























July


$

151,416



$

175,253



$

171,483




87,143



94,144



88,119




67%


71%


65%



99


99


100

August


155,485



173,967



178,240




86,553



93,964



91,756




66%


71%


68%



99


99


100

September


155,991



170,234



180,923




84,393



90,955



92,579




67%


71%


71%



99


99


100

Three Months Ended
September 30


$

462,892



$

519,454



$

530,646




258,089



279,063



272,454




67%


71%


68%



99


99


100

Nine Months Ended
September 30


$

1,381,569



$

1,539,601



$

1,669,577




779,078



826,410



838,553




69%


71%


70%



99


99


100



Rehabilitation Hospital































Revenue



Patient Days



Occupancy Rate



Number of Hospitals
Owned(1)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)





















January


$

50,615



$

61,673



$

68,297




27,434



32,111



34,404




74%


79%


82%



17


19


20

February


48,080



60,690



64,202




25,442



31,813



32,178




76%


84%


84%



17


19


20

March


55,863



59,656



75,305




29,940



30,644



35,857




78%


76%


85%



18


19


20

Three Months Ended March 31


$

154,558



$

182,019



$

207,804




82,816



94,568



102,439




76%


79%


84%



18


19


20





























April


$

51,991



$

45,878



$

70,295




28,266



23,553



34,861




76%


61%


85%



18


19


20

May


56,019



57,815



71,190




29,730



29,787



35,604




75%


73%


84%



19


19


20

June


52,364



64,974



71,181




28,529



30,741



34,483




73%


78%


84%



19


19


20

Three Months Ended June 30


$

160,374



$

168,667



$

212,666




86,525



84,081



104,948




75%


71%


85%



19


19


20

Six Months Ended June 30


$

314,932



$

350,686



$

420,470




169,341



178,649



207,387




76%


75%


84%



19


19


20





























July


$

57,077



$

62,312



$

70,467




30,054



31,986



34,894




75%


81%


83%



19


18


20

August


58,072



63,673



71,682




30,228



32,518



34,835




75%


83%


83%



19


18


20

September


58,220



62,090



70,285




29,172



31,176



33,224




75%


82%


81%



19


18


20

Three Months Ended
September 30


$

173,369



$

188,075



$

212,434




89,454



95,680



102,953




75%


82%


82%



19


18


20

Nine Months Ended
September 30


$

488,301



$

538,761



$

632,904




258,795



274,329



310,340




75%


77%


84%



19


18


20



Outpatient Rehabilitation
























Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



(in thousands)














January


$

83,185



$

90,924



$

76,763




687,007



757,171



625,964




22



22



20


February


78,573



88,239



77,063




658,610



739,061



641,942




20



20



20


March


85,147



76,086



98,135




708,866



626,433



832,248




21



22



23


Three Months Ended March 31


$

246,905



$

255,249



$

251,961




2,054,483



2,122,665



2,100,154




63



64



63























April


$

90,230



$

49,084



$

95,251




762,914



386,108



810,314




22



22



22


May


90,272



51,186



89,030




759,829



409,703



758,773




22



20



20


June


81,389



66,868



96,128




680,762



546,456



835,774




20



22



22


Three Months Ended June 30


$

261,891



$

167,138



$

280,409




2,203,505



1,342,267



2,404,861




64



64



64


Six Months Ended June 30


$

508,796



$

422,387



$

532,370




4,257,988



3,464,932



4,505,015




127



128



127























July


$

89,267



$

77,793



$

90,352




754,102



636,826



780,118




22



22



21


August


90,687



79,034



93,056




743,813



651,738



798,459




22



21



22


September


85,376



83,215



91,132




706,413



694,808



768,493




20



21



21


Three Months Ended
September 30


$

265,330



$

240,042



$

274,540




2,204,328



1,983,372



2,347,070




64



64



64


Nine Months Ended
September 30


$

774,126



$

662,429



$

806,910




6,462,316



5,448,304



6,852,085




191



192



191




Concentra


























Revenue



Visits



Working Days(2)




2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021



2019


2020


2021




(in thousands)















January


$

133,507



$

141,236



$

127,103




985,598



1,032,069



867,793




22



22



20



February


126,309



133,690



132,349




919,065



965,741



869,910




20



20



20



March


136,505



123,609



163,388




1,006,944



879,585



1,057,871




21



22



23



Three Months Ended March 31


$

396,321



$

398,535



$

422,840




2,911,607



2,877,395



2,795,574




63



64



63

























April


$

140,050



$

91,178



$

152,143




1,040,543



610,555



999,622




22



22



22



May


143,183



99,228



142,228




1,073,763



674,629



956,250




22



20



20



June


130,218



121,932



162,001




988,783



865,896



1,074,206




20



22



22



Three Months Ended June 30


$

413,451



$

312,338



$

456,372




3,103,089



2,151,080



3,030,078




64



64



64



Six Months Ended June 30


$

809,772



$

710,873



$

879,212




6,014,696



5,028,475



5,825,652




127



128



127

























July


$

142,385



$

132,465



$

146,509




1,057,809



930,427



1,033,266




22



22



21



August


144,452



130,291



150,333




1,087,165



933,555



1,106,356




22



21



22



September


135,063



129,103



145,348




1,005,929



963,065



1,084,009




20



21



21



Three Months Ended
September 30


$

421,900



$

391,859



$

442,190




3,150,903



2,827,047



3,223,631




64



64



64



Nine Months Ended
September 30


$

1,231,672



$

1,102,732



$

1,321,402




9,165,599



7,855,522



9,049,283




191



192



191



______________________________

(1)

Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented. 

(2)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical previously authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. On November 2, 2021, the board of directors increased the capacity of the program from $500.0 million to $1.0 billion worth of shares and the program has been extended until December 31, 2023. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,383,508 shares at a cost of approximately $47.5 million, or $34.34 per share, which includes transaction costs.  Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through September 30, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 39,964,416 shares at a cost of approximately $404.1 million, or $10.11 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Dividend

On November 2, 2021, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is updating its business outlook for 2021 following the reporting of its third quarter 2021 results. Select Medical now expects revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $980.0 million to $1.0 billion. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.09. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 is presented in table XI of this release.

Select Medical reaffirms its target compound annual growth rates, provided most recently in its August 5, 2021 press release, for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect its compound annual growth for revenue to be in the range of 4% to 6% and compound annual growth for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2021 through 2023. Select Medical continues to expect compound annual growth for earnings per common share to be in the range of 17% to 20% from 2021 through 2023.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its third quarter results, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 2359393. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, November 12, 2021. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 2359393. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2021 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:
Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
ir@selectmedical.com

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Revenue


$

1,423,869



$

1,534,221



7.8

%

Costs and expenses:







Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


1,180,951



1,297,682



9.9


General and administrative


35,516



37,885



6.7


Depreciation and amortization


50,110



50,128



0.0


Total costs and expenses


1,266,577



1,385,695



9.4


Other operating income


(1,160)



1,729



N/M


Income from operations


156,132



150,255



(3.8)


Other income and expense:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


8,765



11,452



30.7


Gain on sale of businesses


5,143





N/M


Interest expense


(34,026)



(33,825)



(0.6)


Income before income taxes


136,014



127,882



(6.0)


Income tax expense


31,557



27,665



(12.3)


Net income


104,457



100,217



(4.1)


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


27,511



23,289



(15.3)


Net income attributable to Select Medical


$

76,946



$

76,928



0.0

%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$

0.57



$

0.57




______________________________

(1)

Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M

Not meaningful.

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Revenue


$

4,071,219



$

4,644,704



14.1

%

Costs and expenses:







Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


3,463,778



3,882,579



12.1


General and administrative


102,808



109,025



6.0


Depreciation and amortization


154,133



150,702



(2.2)


Total costs and expenses


3,720,719



4,142,306



11.3


Other operating income


53,828



133,837



N/M


Income from operations


404,328



636,235



57.4


Other income and expense:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


19,677



33,180



68.6


Gain on sale of businesses


12,690





N/M


Interest income




4,749



N/M


Interest expense


(117,499)



(102,115)



(13.1)


Income before income taxes


319,196



572,049



79.2


Income tax expense


76,805



138,410



80.2


Net income


242,391



433,639



78.9


Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


60,670



81,271



34.0


Net income attributable to Select Medical


$

181,721



$

352,368



93.9

%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$

1.35



$

2.61




______________________________

(1)

Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M

Not meaningful.

III.  Earnings per Share

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.


The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:




Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2020


2021


2020


2021



(in thousands)

Net income


$

104,457



$

100,217



$

242,391



$

433,639


Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests


27,511



23,289



60,670



81,271


Net income attributable to Select Medical


76,946



76,928



181,721



352,368


Less: net income attributable to participating securities


2,666



2,550



6,254



11,781


Net income attributable to common shares


$

74,280



$

74,378



$

175,467



$

340,587


The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:




Three Months Ended September 30,



2020



2021



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS

Common shares


$

74,280



129,882



$

0.57




$

74,378



130,594



$

0.57


Participating securities


2,666



4,662



$

0.57




2,550



4,477



$

0.57


Total


$

76,946








$

76,928









Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020



2021



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS

Common shares


$

175,467



129,616



$

1.35




$

340,587



130,441



$

2.61


Participating securities


6,254



4,620



$

1.35




11,781



4,512



$

2.61


Total


$

181,721








$

352,368






______________________________

(1)

Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)




December 31, 2020


September 30, 2021

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

577,061



$

747,983


Accounts receivable


896,763



898,823


Other current assets


120,176



132,535


Total Current Assets


1,594,000



1,779,341


Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,032,217



1,069,953


Property and equipment, net


943,420



936,695


Goodwill


3,379,014



3,399,794


Identifiable intangible assets, net


387,541



378,433


Other assets


319,207



335,257


Total Assets


$

7,655,399



$

7,899,473


Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Payables and accruals


$

800,918



$

919,976


Government advances


321,807



159,505


Unearned government assistance


82,607



2,414


Current operating lease liabilities


220,413



226,419


Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable


12,621



18,059


Total Current Liabilities


1,438,366



1,326,373


Non-current operating lease liabilities


875,367



909,950


Long-term debt, net of current portion


3,389,398



3,384,164


Non-current deferred tax liability


132,421



120,274


Other non-current liabilities


168,703



167,770


Total Liabilities


6,004,255



5,908,531


Redeemable non-controlling interests


398,171



627,330


Total equity


1,252,973



1,363,612


Total Liabilities and Equity


$

7,655,399



$

7,899,473


V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)




2020


2021

Operating activities





Net income


$

104,457



$

100,217


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


10,497



8,388


Depreciation and amortization


50,110



50,128


Provision for expected credit losses


28



(40)


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(8,765)



(11,452)


Gain on sale of assets and businesses


(16,842)



(581)


Stock compensation expense


6,962



8,194


Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


542



560


Deferred income taxes


(11,140)



(3,642)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:





Accounts receivable


(104,592)



32,396


Other current assets


(23,528)



11,034


Other assets


4,831



8,860


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


133,748



17,795


Government advances


1,124



(91,767)


Unearned government assistance


21,433



(1,684)


Income taxes


(34,328)



(29,452)


Net cash provided by operating activities


134,537



98,954


Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(7,115)



(16,749)


Purchases of property and equipment


(34,319)



(48,944)


Investment in businesses


(11,108)



(5,182)


Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses


70,919



1,794


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


18,377



(69,081)


Financing activities





Borrowings of other debt


3,599



10,600


Principal payments on other debt


(7,087)



(7,596)


Dividends paid to common stockholders




(16,940)


Repurchase of common stock


(4,827)



(64,440)


Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests




14,238


Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(14,536)



(21,245)


Net cash used in financing activities


(22,851)



(85,383)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


130,063



(55,510)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


509,737



803,493


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

639,800



$

747,983


Supplemental information





Cash paid for interest


$

54,050



$

51,615


Cash paid for taxes


77,025



60,763


VI.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)




2020


2021

Operating activities





Net income


$

242,391



$

433,639


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


21,720



27,772


Depreciation and amortization


154,133



150,702


Provision for expected credit losses


281



172


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(19,677)



(33,180)


Gain on sale of assets and businesses


(24,723)



(87)


Stock compensation expense


20,828



22,002


Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


1,635



1,655


Deferred income taxes


(14,556)



(11,965)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:





Accounts receivable


(91,413)



645


Other current assets


(22,815)



(1,822)


Other assets


16,335



(3,124)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


142,027



107,710


Government advances


318,116



(165,470)


Unearned government assistance


66,938



(80,193)


Income taxes


9,415



13,524


Net cash provided by operating activities


820,635



461,980


Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(14,076)



(26,830)


Purchases of property and equipment


(105,572)



(125,386)


Investment in businesses


(25,857)



(16,367)


Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses


83,320



11,257


Net cash used in investing activities


(62,185)



(157,326)


Financing activities





Borrowings on revolving facilities


470,000




Payments on revolving facilities


(470,000)




Payments on term loans


(39,843)




Borrowings of other debt


35,086



19,515


Principal payments on other debt


(42,820)



(22,910)


Dividends paid to common stockholders




(33,816)


Repurchase of common stock


(14,242)



(66,050)


Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests


1,686



19,926


Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(28,196)



(50,397)


Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent


(366,203)




Net cash used in financing activities


(454,532)



(133,732)


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


303,918



170,922


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


335,882



577,061


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

639,800



$

747,983


Supplemental information





Cash paid for interest


$

140,174



$

118,570


Cash paid for taxes


81,945



136,857


VII.  Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


100



100




Revenue (,000)


$

519,454



$

530,646



2.2

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)


279,063



272,454



(2.4)

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)


9,380



9,250



(1.4)

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$

1,845



$

1,931



4.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

88,830



$

57,245



(35.6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


17.1

%


10.8

%



Rehabilitation Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


29



30




Revenue (,000)


$

188,075



$

212,434



13.0

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)


95,680



102,953



7.6

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)


6,443



7,243



12.4

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$

1,775



$

1,881



6.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

44,637



$

44,076



(1.3)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


23.7

%


20.7

%



Outpatient Rehabilitation







Number of clinics – end of period(a)


1,777



1,850




Revenue (,000)


$

240,042



$

274,540



14.4

%

Number of visits(b)(f)


1,983,372



2,347,070



18.3

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$

104



$

102



(1.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

30,623



$

38,762



26.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


12.8

%


14.1

%



Concentra







Number of centers – end of period(b)


523



519




Revenue (,000)


$

391,859



$

442,190



12.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)


2,827,047



3,223,631



14.0

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$

121



$

124



2.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

80,547



$

99,832



23.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


20.6

%


22.6

%



______________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

VIII.  Key Statistics

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)




2020


2021


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


100



100




Revenue (,000)


$

1,539,601



$

1,669,577



8.4

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)


826,410



838,553



1.5

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)


28,080



28,135



0.2

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$

1,850



$

1,982



7.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

267,143



$

243,421



(8.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


17.4

%


14.6

%



Rehabilitation Hospital







Number of hospitals – end of period(a)


29



30




Revenue (,000)


$

538,761



$

632,904



17.5

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)


274,329



310,340



13.1

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)


18,489



21,734



17.6

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$

1,777



$

1,861



4.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

110,811



$

145,378



31.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


20.6

%


23.0

%



Outpatient Rehabilitation







Number of clinics – end of period(a)


1,777



1,850




Revenue (,000)


$

662,429



$

806,910



21.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)


5,448,304



6,852,085



25.8

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$

105



$

103



(1.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

51,463



$

110,724



115.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


7.8

%


13.7

%



Concentra







Number of centers – end of period(b)


523



519




Revenue (,000)


$

1,102,732



$

1,321,402



19.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)


7,855,522



9,049,283



15.2

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)


$

123



$

125



1.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$

183,510



$

318,907



73.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.6

%


24.1

%



______________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)


The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2020


2021


2020


2021

Net income

$

104,457



$

100,217



$

242,391



$

433,639


Income tax expense

31,557



27,665



76,805



138,410


Interest expense

34,026



33,825



117,499



102,115


Interest income







(4,749)


Gain on sale of businesses

(5,143)





(12,690)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(8,765)



(11,452)



(19,677)



(33,180)


Income from operations

156,132



150,255



404,328



636,235


Stock compensation expense:








Included in general and administrative

5,600



6,457



16,488



17,537


Included in cost of services

1,362



1,737



4,340



4,465


Depreciation and amortization

50,110



50,128



154,133



150,702


Adjusted EBITDA

$

213,204



$

208,577



$

579,289



$

808,939










Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$

88,830



$

57,245



$

267,143



$

243,421


Rehabilitation hospital

44,637



44,076



110,811



145,378


Outpatient rehabilitation

30,623



38,762



51,463



110,724


Concentra(b)

80,547



99,832



183,510



318,907


Other(c)(d)

(31,433)



(31,338)



(33,638)



(9,491)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

213,204



$

208,577



$

579,289



$

808,939


______________________________

(a)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(b)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million and $34.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(c)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.1 million and $82.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included a reduction to other operating income of $1.5 million and other operating income of $52.7 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(d)

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended September 30,


2020


Per Share(a)


2021


Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$

74,280



$

0.57



$

74,378



$

0.57


Adjustments:(b)








Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $234

(1,189)



(0.01)






Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$

73,091



$

0.56



$

74,378



$

0.57




Nine Months Ended September 30,


2020


Per Share(a)


2021


Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$

175,467



$

1.35



$

340,587



$

2.61


Adjustments:(b)








Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $3,272

(5,089)



(0.04)






Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$

170,378



$

1.31



$

340,587



$

2.61


______________________________

(a)

Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.

(b)

Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

(In millions, unaudited)


The following is a reconciliation of full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2021 expectations.



Range

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

Low


High

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

402



$

417


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

98



98


Net income

500



515


Income tax expense

162



167


Interest income

(5)



(5)


Interest expense

137



137


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(44)



(44)


Income from operations

750



770


Stock compensation expense

29



29


Depreciation and amortization

201



201


Adjusted EBITDA

$

980



$

1,000


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-announces-results-for-its-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2021-and-cash-dividend-301417128.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.