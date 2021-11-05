GreenTree to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 15, 2021.
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 16, 2021).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
International
1-412-902-4272
China
4001-201-203
US
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong
800-905-945 or 852-301-84992
Singapore
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until November 22, 2021.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
International Dial-in
1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free
1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free
855-669-9658
Passcode:
10161822
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of March 31, 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,464 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands, including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with reasonable charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7015
E-mail: ir@998.com
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com
Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
View original content:
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.