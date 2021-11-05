Sarah Hartline, Appointed Partner at Estate Planning and Elder Law Firm, Margolis & Bloom, LLP

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margolis & Bloom, an estate, special needs and long-term care planning law firm, is delighted to announce that Sarah Hartline has become a partner at the prestigious 35-year-old firm. Attorney Hartline has been an associate at the firm since 2013.

(PRNewsfoto/Margolis & Bloom)

"Sarah is deeply committed to our individual clients' needs, a fierce advocate on their behalf, and the architect of pragmatic solutions to their estate planning needs – she epitomizes our values, what we call the M&B Way: to listen, be compassionate, be positive, be practical, and always be learning. We are so fortunate to have Sarah as part of our leadership team," said Harry S. Margolis, the firm's founding partner.

Sarah Hartline practices in the following areas: estate and long-term care planning, MassHealth applications and appeals, probate administration, planning for children with special needs, guardianship and conservatorship, and settlement planning.

In 2020 and 2021, she was selected by Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star" and additionally, was selected by Best Lawyers as "One to Watch" in 2021 and 2022.

"Every day I get to help people plan their futures and rest easy, even in the most difficult of situations—assisting families navigate complicated situations is so rewarding. It is an honor to join the partner team of Harry S. Margolis, Jeffery A. Bloom and Patricia C. D'Agostino. I have learned so much from their tutelage over the last 8 years," said Sarah Hartline

To learn more about Sarah Hartline and services offered by Margolis & Bloom, visit: www.margolisbloom.com

About Margolis & Bloom

Margolis & Bloom has been providing legal services to Massachusetts residents in the fields of estate, elder law and special needs planning for more than 35 years, always striving to provide the highest caliber of service possible. Its attorneys are recognized both in Massachusetts and nationally as experts in their fields. Their greatest goal is to help clients protect themselves and their families.

Media Contact

Beth Cohen King, Director of Marketing

bck@margolisbloom.com

781- 943-5411 ext. 410

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Margolis & Bloom