JERITEX and Seas Young Limited sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the launch of a USD 10 million investment fund.

JERITEX and Seas Young Limited sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the launch of a USD 10 million investment fund.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JERITEX is part of Singapore-based WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY ecosystem. Driven by a vision to become one of the top five trading exchanges within the next two years, JERITEX leverages best-in-class partner technologies as well as own innovative solutions, implemented by experienced IT and marketing teams. JERITEX provides the trading platform that empowers their partners to become leaders in their respective industries, and to scale their businesses globally.

Established in 2015, Seas Young Limited has substantial operations in Hong Kong and Macau spanning a number of business sectors, including property development, transportation, hospitality and investment.

Today, JERITEX announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Hong Kong based Seas Young Limited. Both companies agree to cooperate in the field of online payment and the launch of a USD 10 million investment fund.

As part of the scope of the cooperation, JERITEX will provide customers of Seas Young with online payment gateways through NFT applications developed by JERITEX. Of equal importance, JERITEX will also partner with Seas Young to launch a USD 10 million investment fund that will be traded on JERITEX Exchange. Notably, JERITEX will allocate 30% of the Fund for product development, 20% for building an ecosystem, 10% for setting up the R&D Labs, and the remaining for Operation and Listing-related expenditures.

Currently, the flagship JERITEX (JRIT) token is being traded on PROBit, a digital asset trading platform based in South Korea. Remarkably, JERITEX (JRIT) is ranked as among the top digital assets by both Coinmarketcap and Coingecko, two of the world's most-referenced price-tracking websites for digital assets.

The JERITEX ecosystem since has grown to become one of the most exciting and fastest growing digital assets in the market.

In a much-anticipated announcement, the company shares that JERITEX (JRIT) will also be listed on the digital assets platforms of BitMart and JERITEX exchanges. The trade pairing of JRIT/USDT will officially open for trading on November 2021.

BitMart is a global digital assets trading platform with over 2,000,000 users worldwide and is ranked among the top trading exchanges in the United States after CoinBase and FTX.

For more information on JERITEX (JRIT), visit https://jeritex.com/en/jrit

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WEIFENG TECHNOLOGY