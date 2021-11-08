TIME And Ally Financial Honor 47 Dealers

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A select group of 47 business leaders from across the country received nominations for 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year. The nominees will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas on March 11, 2022, where the winner will be announced by Viktoria Degtar, Global Chief Revenue Officer, TIME, and Doug Timmerman, President of Dealer Financial Services, Ally Financial.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry's most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Chosen from more than 16,000 franchised dealers nationwide, recipients are among the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

"In cities and towns across the country, auto dealers make a big economic impact—going the extra mile to strengthen their communities," Timmerman said. "It's an incredible achievement to be nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year. The program not only recognizes leadership in business and customer service, but also a commitment to giving back and doing it right."

Below are this year's nominees for the 53rd annual award:

Gary Ackerman , Gaudin Ford , Las Vegas

John Billard , Hempstead Ford Lincoln , Hempstead, NY

Cary Bosak , Bosak Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Merrillville, Ind.

Virginia Bowden , McClinton Chevrolet , Parkersburg, WV

Steve Brown , Brown Motors, Petoskey, Mich.

Gregg Ciocca , Ciocca Ford of Quakertown , Quakertown, Pa.

Jason Courter , Honda Auto Center of Bellevue , Bellevue, Wa.

Wyndi Damato , Fitzgerald Ford Lincoln, Fitzergald, Ga.

Bill Dodge Auto Group, Westbrook, Maine

Erik Day , Warren Henry Auto Group, North Miami, Fla.

Winfred Dodge , Bill Dodge Auto Group, Westbrook, Maine

Wayne Evans , Prairie Motors, Stanley, ND

Ray Fregia Jr. , Courtesy Ford Lincoln, Danville, Ill.

Bob Giles , Giles Automotive, Lafayette, La.

Terry Gilmore , Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, Temecula, Calif.

James Gramm , Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Springfield , Springfield, Va.

Bill Griffis , Griffis Motors, Philadelphia, Miss.

Kelly Hirning , Hirning Buick GMC, Pocatello, Idaho

Jason Hoover , Midway Motors, McPherson, Kan.

Jack Kain Sr. , Jack Kain Ford , Versailles, Ky.

Gregg Kunes , Kunes Country Ford-Lincoln, Delavan, Wisc .

Steven Lillestol , Thief River Ford, Inc., Thief River Falls, Minn.

Christopher Lindsay , Lindsay Chevrolet , Woodbridge, Va.

Daniel Luneau , Handy Toyota, St. Albans, Vt .

Doug McElveen , McElveen Buick GMC, Summerville, SC

Pat McGrath , Pat McGrath Chevyland, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

David McNeill , McNeill Chevrolet Buick Nissan of Wilkesboro , Wilkesboro, NC

J. Douglas North , North Brothers Ford, Inc., Westland, Mich.

Todd C. Ouellette Sr. , Long-Lewis Ford of the Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Curtis Pascarella , Phillips Chevrolet , Frankfort, Ill.

Tony Pierce , Snowy Mountain Motors, Lewistown, Mont.

John Platek , Betley Chevrolet , Inc., Derry, NH

Daniel Reineke , Reineke's Tiffin Ford Lincoln, Inc., Tiffin, Ohio

Bob Rogers , Bob Rogers Chevrolet , Paris, Ark.

Michael Schulte , Schulte Subaru, Sioux Falls, SD

Dennis Schworer Honda Cars of Bellevue , Bellevue, Neb.

Robert Serpentini Jr. , Serpentini Chevrolet of Strongville, Strongville, Ohio

Joseph Shaker , Wellesley Mazda, Wellesley, Mass.

Robert Sickel , Pine Belt Chevrolet, Lakewood, NJ

Bob Siracusano , Sawyer Motors, Saugerties, NY

Brad Sowers , Jim Butler Chevrolet , Fenton, Mo.

Michael Stoebner , Honda Windward, Kaneohe, Hawaii

Annette Sykora , Smith South Plains Ford Lincoln, Levelland, Texas

Joseph Thurby Jr. , Thurby's Riverside Ford, Markleysburg, Pa.

Tim Urness , C.H. Urness Motors, The Dalles, Ore.

S. Mitchell Walters , Friendship Ford, Bristol, Tenn.

Chris H. Wilson , Wilson Motor Company, Logan, Utah

Phil Winslow , Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

In its eleventh year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will celebrate dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee's 501(c)3 charity of choice. In addition, Ally will honor the four finalists with $5,000 donations to their favorite charities and a $10,000 donation will be made to the charity selected by the national winner. Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

About Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com .

About the NADA Show

The annual NADA Show brings together more than 20,000 franchised dealers and their employees, industry leaders, manufacturers and exhibitors to learn about the latest auto industry tools, trends, products and technologies.

Media Contacts

Kiasia Truluck (TIME), 718-715-3312, kiasia.truluck@time.com

Emily Alwell (TIME), 212-522-9916, emily.alwell@time.com

Ann Smith (Ally), 313-656-5881, ann.smith@ally.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ally Financial