Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Sells Out Franchise Units in the State of Arizona with Newest Multi-Unit Signed Agreement Local Entrepreneur to Open Three Locations of the Gourmet Lemonade Stand Across the Scottsdale Area

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthy food menu items with a focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with local entrepreneur Angela Schofield, to bring three gourmet lemonade stands to the greater Scottsdale area. This multi-unit franchise agreement officially sells out Wow Wow franchise units in the state of Arizona.

Schofield plans to bring a Wow Wow location to the Old Town area of Scottsdale by the end of 2022, and will then expand the brand's remaining Arizona footprint with locations in Gilbert and Chandler in the coming years.

Originally from Hawaii, Schofield grew up on Wow Wow. After meeting her husband, Schofield traveled the country for close to a decade while her husband played in the National Football League. After moving back to Hawaii for a few years after her husband's retirement from the NFL, Schofield has now laid down roots in the Scottsdale area and is thrilled to bring her childhood favorite Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to the area.

"Wow Wow has always been a part of my family's culture for as long as I can remember," said Schofield. "I happened to stumble across the Wow Wow location in Ahwatukee and was instantly brought back to my favorite memories of the brand from my childhood. Wow Wow is truly a part of my family, it's who we are, it's the culture and heritage of where I came from. It's an honor to be able to bring three new locations to the greater Scottsdale area and I am looking forward to the new memories that both my family and the local residents will make when they discover Wow Wow."

Schofield's multi-unit signed franchisee agreement officially solidifies that Wow Wow has sold all franchise units in the state of Arizona. With Arizona becoming the first state to sell out for the brand, Wow Wow looks to continue expansion across the country with recent franchise agreements signed in Las Vegas, California and Florida.

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Scottsdale area locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

"It's an honor to welcome Angela to our Wow Wow O'hana (family) and officially sell out franchise agreements in the state of Arizona," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "The Arizona community as a whole has welcomed Wow Wow with open arms since we opened our first franchise location in Scottsdale in 2018. Angela's passion for the brand is second to none and I look forward working with her further to help spread the Wow Wow aloha vibes across the state."

Schofield and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in select markets across the Southern states in the U.S. with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

