Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces 47th Gracie Awards Call for Entries Open

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF), is proud to open the call for entries for the 47th Annual Gracie Awards. AWMF is also pleased to announce Crown Media as a Diamond Sponsor of the 2022 Gracies.

"The Gracie Awards celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We know the circumstances of this year made production much more difficult, which is why we are more committed that ever to honor the remarkable work by so many in our creative community," says Becky Brooks AWMF president. "As our most important fundraiser of the year, the Gracies enables the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of further the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during difficult times."

Serving again as chairs for the 2022 Gracie Awards are Heather Cohen, executive vice president, The Weiss Agency and AWM/F Board member, Annie Howell, chief communications officer, Crown Media Family Networks and AWM/F Board member and Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting. Vicangelo Bulluck, an Emmy Award-winning, seasoned veteran in awards production, has produced the Gracie Awards since 2016 and will return to produce the Gracie Awards in 2022.

The 2021 Gracie Awards were celebrated through an ongoing virtual experience. Highlights of the 2021 Virtual Gracies included honoring outstanding and powerful talent such as: Jewel as the Gracies Impact Award recipient; Taylor Swift with a Grand Award for folklore: the long pond studio session; Kelly Clarkson of The Kelly Clarkson Show; Gayle King of CBS News; Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna; Sara Sidner of CNN Race & Unrest in America; and, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and NAME, accepting on behalf of black-ish. The evening also included a special tribute celebration the 70th anniversary of the Alliance for Women in Media. Simone Biles, Glennon Doyle and many other presenters joined Lauren Ash, from Superstore, as our host and CeCe Winans as entertainment for the night. Footage from the virtual experiences can be found at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/2021-gracie-awards-content/ .

The 2022 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Early Bird rates for entries end on December 16, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern. The deadline for all entries is January 20, 2022, at 11:59 PM Eastern. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries/.

With the generous of support of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and SiriusXM, scholarships will be provided to content creators in need of support to enter for consideration. Learn more about the scholarship at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries/.

To see more information about the Gracie Awards, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/. The application to judge the Gracies will be available soon.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for or about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

