Community Brands Acquires ProSoft Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools, today announced its acquisition of ProSoft Solutions, a leading software and service provider exclusively for nonprofit and government entities across North America. ProSoft serves organizations through the implementation and training of clients on the acclaimed MIP Fund Accounting solution and its suite of complementary products.

"We've made significant strides to accelerate the development of our MIP Cloud product as well as added enhancements to our client experience this year. Bringing ProSoft Solutions into our dynamic portfolio allows us to deeper our customer relationships even further -- by adding key subject-matter expertise and high-quality services to our team. I am thrilled that this acquisition provides new opportunities to our shared customers," said Bethany Little, Managing Director, Education & Non-Profit Solutions at Community Brands.

This acquisition enables ProSoft Solutions to work more closely with the MIP team as the specialized accounting technology needs for nonprofits and government entities continue to evolve. ProSoft will provide advanced services, training, and implementation support that enable client organizations to meet or exceed their mission goals.

"We are thrilled with this acquisition and look forward to better serving our shared customers as one team. Our staff of CPAs, MBAs, and training and implementation consultants have designed hundreds of ERP systems and are driven to amplify the mission and vision of our clients. With this acquisition, we know our customers will benefit from expanded, direct engagement and support from their technology vendor. We look forward to continued growth in ensuring clients are successful in their adoption and use of MIP," said Calvin McEathron, CEO of ProSoft Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ProSoft Solutions

For over 4 decades, ProSoft Solutions has provided software and service exclusively to nonprofit and government entities across North America. ProSoft traditionally serves organizations through implementing and training clients with the acclaimed MIP Fund Accounting system and its suite of complimentary products.

