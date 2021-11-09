Florida Blue Medicare Named a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue Medicare, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare plan, announced today that its health maintenance organization (HMO) has been named one of U.S. News and World Report's best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022, based on the plan's Star Ratings as awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Florida Blue Medicare earned 4.5 out of 5 stars for its Florida Blue HMO plans and 4 out of 5 stars for its Florida Blue preferred provider organization (PPO) plans.

"Being named a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage Plans, along with our star ratings, further demonstrate Florida Blue Medicare's commitment to providing high-quality coverage to our members," said Kathy Feeny, president of Florida Blue Medicare. "The Star Ratings are the culmination of our strong collaboration with providers to deliver individualized, high-quality care with personalized member support designed to help our members lead healthier and happier lives."

CMS annually awards star ratings from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best) based on performance and quality for Medicare health and prescription drug plans. Plan ratings are given in 44 quality measurements across several categories, including management of chronic conditions, maintaining members' health and satisfaction, as well as pharmacy services.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed and ranked insurance companies' offerings in each state based on their 2022 CMS star ratings. They define a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage Plans as a company whose plans were all rated as at least 3 out of 5 stars by CMS and whose plans have an average rating of 4.5 or more stars within the state.

"Earning a top Medicare stars ranking for another year is a testament to our team's steadfast focus on living our mission every day—helping people and communities achieve better health," said Camille Harrison, executive vice president of Medicare and chief innovation and customer experience officer for Florida Blue. "As we move into the 2022 open enrollment period for Medicare, we look forward to providing our current and future Medicare members access to the high-quality care they deserve."

Florida Blue Medicare is committed to helping our Florida neighbors live healthier. We offer a wide range of plan options, including Medicare Advantage plans, to give our members what they need to live their best lives and improve their overall health and well-being. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Blue Medicare is built for Florida's seniors and proud to be affiliated with Florida Blue, a health insurer that has served Floridians for over 75 years. Florida Blue and Florida Blue Medicare are Independent Licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at FloridaBlue.com/Medicare.

