The Generosity Trend: Financial Industry Panel Discussion in Honor of Giving Tuesday Leaders from Community Banking, Neobanks and the "Big Four" to Discuss How & Why The Financial Sector Should Help Customers Give Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amicus.io and Pinkaloo, recently acquired by RenPSG, will co-host a virtual panel discussion in honor of Giving Tuesday on November 30th, 2021.

What: Virtual panel discussion for the banking and financial services industry.

Event registration is free and open to the public.

The event will be live streamed and a recording will be available after the event.

Why: to raise awareness across the financial sector for the role financial institutions can play in catalyzing their customer's philanthropic aspirations, and the business case for doing it.

When: Giving Tuesday, November 30th @ 2pm Eastern / 11am Pacific

Where: " The Generosity Trend" panel event registration link

Who:

Panelists:

Monique Johnson , SVP, Director of Client & Community Partnerships and CRA Officer Beneficial State Bank –, SVP, Director of Client & Community Partnerships and CRA Officer

Elijah Goldberg , VP, Head of Giving Spiral –, VP, Head of Giving

Fargo – Stephanie Buckley , Philanthropic Services National Leader Wells, Philanthropic Services National Leader

Co-Hosts:

Moderated by: Miriam Cross , technology reporter for American Banker

About Amicus.io

Amicus.io has a vision for a more generous world, in which anyone can be a philanthropist. The fintech company provides an enterprise-grade platform of philanthropic financial services that harnesses the power of a digital donor-advised fund to align the incentives of donors, financial partners and philanthropic organizations for charitable giving at scale. Amicus.io was co-founded by Walt Ruloff, Cor Hoekstra and Paul Welsh in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and has an office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pinkaloo

Pinkaloo , recently acquired by RenPSG, is modernizing charitable giving. Through Modern Giving accounts, it enables employers, community foundations, and retail banks to empower their employees and customers to drive the most impact via their charitable giving. Donors can now centralize all of their giving by funding their account when and how they want, find projects and charities that match their passions, and quickly and easily donate from their account to any charity that they want.

