MatchMde Advances Daters' Safety with New RealMe™ Integration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe™ , the online reputation platform fostering greater trust, transparency, and safety within online dating apps, announced today a new partnership with MatchMde , a match-making platform that leverages technology and science to curate more authentic and meaningful matches, now expanding to the U.S. As part of its mission to help people date more securely, MatchMde will now offer its U.S. based users the ability to verify profiles, access important background information and reputation details of their matches via its new RealMe integration.

RealMe's extensive database touts more than 275 million U.S. Reputation Profiles containing criminal and court records, sex offender status, social profile details, personal reviews, and more. For the first time, MatchMde users can gain instant access into RealMe's database directly through the app.

"In a study conducted this year by RealMe and Global Dating Insights, dating industry insiders revealed the most important driver for change in safety and security policies has been user requests, and as a result of the overwhelming amount of feedback, safety and security will be their top priority in 2021," said Jeff Tinsley, Founder and CEO of RealMe. "RealMe offers online daters an extremely reliable solution to protect themselves against fraud and ensure the people they meet online are indeed who they claim to be. With the growing need to provide enhanced safety solutions for daters, we expect RealMe to be adapted by most online dating apps in the near future."

"Our goal is to help people navigate a changing world to establish meaningful connections with the help of technology and science," said Fabian Foo, CEO of MatchMde. "In tandem with the rising use of dating apps worldwide is the growing demand for real relationships and meaningful conversations in a safe, trusted environment. With many dating app users cautious of meeting in-person during the pandemic, user authenticity is key to the success of any connection we make online. Coupled with our dual-verification process, our partnership with RealMe enables us to ensure the authenticity of potential matches and a safe environment for our users."

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online. Building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information, profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, sex offender status, personal reviews, and more to make online interactions and transactions safer while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation. For more information, please visit www.therealme.com/dating

About MatchMde

MatchMde is a dating platform that leverages technology and science to help singles develop meaningful connections. MatchMde is committed to creating a secure environment and making possible, genuine opportunities for people to make authentic and deeper connections through thoughtfully curated and compatible matches. Find out more on www.matchmde.com

