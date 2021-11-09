MGM Resorts International Ranked On Military Times' Best for Vets: Employers 2021 List

The company jumped up 40 spots since 2019 and earned recognition as the only hospitality company based in Nevada to make the list

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is recognized as a leading employer for culture, recruitment and policies for veterans, service members and military families by Military Times. MGM Resorts jumped up 40 places since 2019 and is the only hospitality company based in Nevada to be featured on the list.

This year, almost 200 organizations submitted responses to the Best for Vets: Employers survey that fielded from July to September this year, and 161 employers made the list. This editorially independent program produces a highly respected analysis of a company's efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

"As the largest employer in the state of Nevada, at MGM Resorts we are intensely focused on providing a broad range of resources and jobs for service members and veterans," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts International. "We will continue to leverage our capabilities and provide career opportunities for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect the United States of America and serve our nation. These service members and veterans within our communities are an important part of our workforce and add incredible contributions to our company and services for our guests."

In its 12th year, Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that covered the policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.

"Military Times continues to set the standard for employer rankings for transitioning service members and veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to Best for Vets: Employers," says Mort Greenberg, SVP of media solutions at Military Times. "We stand by the rigor and soundness of this survey, which spotlights companies' employment programs that help transitioning service members excel in their post-military careers."

This year, Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. All survey changes were made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year's survey.

The updated survey captured the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

