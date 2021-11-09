Oakworth Capital Bank Again #1 In "Best Banks to Work For" Rankings - Fourth Consecutive Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank has been named the #1 "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker out of all banks in the United States for the fourth consecutive year. The "Best Banks to Work For" ranking was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor U.S. banks for outstanding associate satisfaction. Oakworth has been ranked the #1 "Best Bank" for four of the eight years.

"Something special is happening here at Oakworth. We are building a world-class organization and our associates are the key driver of our performance and growth-driven culture," said Scott B. Reed, Senior Managing Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our associates and our leadership team work collaboratively to constantly improve our core processes and systems enabling us to deliver distinctive service to our clients. Every associate has an opportunity to impact the success of Oakworth and every associate directly reflects on the culture that has led to this accolade."

Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine. To learn more about Oakworth's culture, core values, or how to join our team, visit the Oakworth Culture page.

Oakworth Capital Bank provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to successful businesses, families and individuals. Oakworth serves its valued clients across the United States from its offices in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information about Oakworth Capital Bank and its unique approach, please visit oakworth.com.

