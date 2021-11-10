Artis Launches First Color Cosmetics With Three Limited Edition Portfolios The Artis mission is to provide luxurious, effective products that create a beautiful experience and a remarkable result

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artis luxury makeup brushes, the creator and originator of Oval Makeup Brushes and CosmeFibre, are launching The Monograph Portfolios - Artis' first introduction into the color cosmetics space. This will include three exceptionally formulated and curated limited-edition collections; Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Quads, Pressed Powder Blush Duos, and Cream Lipsticks. Each collection is a set of same-formula-family makeup products housed in a maximalist display box, providing a true luxury work of art and a perfect complement to the existing Artis luxury brushes.

Sixteen Cream Lipsticks are included in this Artis Monograph Portfolio.

The creative mind behind the launch is Artis Co-Founder, Matthew Waitesmith. He first got his start in the '80s as a freelance makeup artist, and then in the '90s worked for MAC Cosmetics where he created the Artist Training and Development department which he oversaw as Global Senior Vice President for 20 years. Matthew has decades of beauty experience and spent three years intricately planning this launch to ensure true makeup artistry standards are kept alive. The Monograph Portfolio is of the highest quality and utmost performance. From formulations to packaging, the sets present highly wearable color combinations that provide beautiful results for everyone.

Monograph defined is, 'a highly researched and detailed study of a single specialized subject'. Artis chose this name for the new launch to showcase how they developed the best formulas and colors for each product category. The three portfolios have been tested in multiple aspects to ensure each makeup product performs to the most elevated capacity, enhancing beauty while providing a satisfying beauty experience.

"We've been waiting for the perfect moment to announce Artis color cosmetics and now felt like the right time. This is just the beginning of the cosmetics journey for our brand. Introducing these three Monograph Portfolios is exciting in many ways. We're thrilled to provide our consumers with what they've been asking for, while also introducing new Artis products to makeup-savvy consumers. From luxury brushes to color cosmetics, this is a pivotal moment for Artis." said Artis Co-Founder, Jeremy Adelman.

The Artis Monograph Portfolios:

Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Quads ($149) - A silky, pressed powder eye shadow formulation that glides on smoothly and blends easily, presented in a range of shades for accenting eyelids, lining eyes, and defining brows. Eight Eyeshadow Quads are included in this Portfolio. Pressed Powder Blush Duos ($149) - A luxuriously smooth pressed powder blush formulation that glides on smoothly and offers a matte or shimmer finish, depending on the color. Eight Blush Duos are included in this Portfolio. Cream Lipsticks ($149) - An iconic creamy lipstick formula, with a satin finish that is comfortable and long-wearing. Sixteen Cream Lipsticks are included in this Portfolio.

Limited preview quantities of the Artis Monograph Portfolios will be available for purchase online at byartis.com starting November 10th, 2021.

ABOUT ARTIS:

Artis is driven to inspire customers to reimagine what their beauty ritual can – and should -- be. From the way that they look, to the way they feel, to the way they perform, Artis products are designed to give the user a better beauty experience. We call that, Better Beauty, by Design. The double oval design and unique bundle orientation is exclusively patented by Artis, and CosmeFibre is trademarked.

