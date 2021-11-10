Bioenergy Devco Closes $100 Million in New Capital from Irradiant Partners to Accelerate Anaerobic Digestion Projects that Recycle Organic Waste and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Proceeds Will Facilitate Rapid Deployment of Organics Recycling and Renewable Energy Technology to Achieve Global Climate Goals for Cities, Food Producers and Energy Companies

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco ("BDC"), the leading global developer of anaerobic digestion ("AD") facilities that transform organic waste into renewable energy and healthy soil products, today announced it has secured $100 million in financing from funds managed by Irradiant Partners, LP ("Irradiant"), an alternative investment manager with expertise in climate infrastructure, private equity and credit. This new capital will support the development of multiple anaerobic digestion facilities to drive sustainable organic waste recycling and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in North America. Irradiant joins BDC's existing investor base that includes Newlight Partners LP ("Newlight"), a growth equity investment firm, and Sagewind Capital LLC, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm.

"We are thrilled that Irradiant has joined us in our mission to make our planet healthier through the natural power of anaerobic digestion," said Shawn Kreloff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bioenergy Devco. "Anaerobic digestion, as evidenced by our success throughout Europe, is the most environmentally responsible way to recycle food waste into renewable energy while reducing emissions and achieving decarbonization and climate goals in North America. Bioenergy Devco's technology can sustainably divert food waste from landfills, and in turn, give this discarded organic material a valuable second life."

BDC has constructed more than 240 anaerobic digesters and currently manages 140 facilities worldwide. Since launching in the United States in 2019, BDC has over 20 anaerobic digesters in development, including two under construction in Delaware and Maryland. Slated to be the largest and the first industrial-scale food waste digester in the U.S., the facility at the Maryland Food Center Authority will have the capacity to accept more than 115,000 tons of organic material annually, offering the same carbon sequestration impact as a forested area 40 times the size of Central Park.

"We are excited to partner with Bioenergy Devco because we see their leadership in this emerging industry as critical to a sustainable future," said Jon Levinson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Irradiant. "Knowing BDC's global footprint and history, we saw an incredible opportunity to work with a company taking a revolutionary approach to holistic sustainability along with the management of waste, renewable energy production and supporting healthy soils."

"BDC's success in transforming discarded food and other organic waste into renewable energy moves us closer to realizing a truly circular economy. We welcome Irradiant as a significant new investor in BDC as we continue our efforts to build on the company's leadership position and reshape the way we think about organic waste," said Mark Longstreth, a Partner at Newlight.

BDC provides a proven solution to organics recycling that reduces our greenhouse gas emissions. BDC's anaerobic digestion technology decarbonizes the food, agriculture, waste, and energy sectors and works in tandem with cities facing waste challenges, companies trying to reach ESG goals, and energy companies working to provide renewable energy alternatives. BDC facilities can sustainably process hundreds of thousands of tons of organic material annually, reducing emissions from landfills, incineration, and transporting waste, and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels by using natural microorganisms to transform organic material into renewable energy. Unlike previous organics management processes, anaerobic digestion is a carbon-negative technology that does not emit pollutants, turning waste into a valuable source of power for homes, businesses, communities, and fleets.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco (BDC) is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities. BDC's proven anaerobic digestion technology is an environmentally sound process that creates a true source of renewable, carbon-negative energy. In recycling organic material into natural gas, BDC creates circular economies in local communities, helping cities and companies achieve decarbonization, zero waste and renewable energy goals, while reducing air and water pollution and creating healthier soils. www.bioenergydevco.com

About Irradiant Partners

Irradiant Partners, LP is an alternative investment manager focused on liquid credit, opportunistic credit, and renewable private equity and credit. Irradiant manages over $6 billion in committed capital with over 30 professionals operating from Los Angeles, New York and Austin. For more information, visit https://irradiantpartners.com.

About Newlight Partners LP

Newlight Partners LP is a control-oriented growth equity investment firm that builds businesses in partnership with founders and exceptional management teams. The Newlight team has been investing together since 2005, originally as the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management LLC (Soros), and now as Newlight after the team's spin-out from Soros in 2018. Newlight's thematic investment approach focuses on marketplace opportunities in rapidly growing subsectors. Newlight currently has over $5 billion in capital commitments and assets under management. For more information, please visit www.newlightpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco