Long-time CEO named President of Concert VDC

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CONCERT VDC, the trusted digital exchange for design & construction, today announced the appointment of veteran design leader, Tim Dufault, as President. Tim will oversee the company's commercial growth as it continues to reach further into the design and construction industry.

Tim Dufault, FAIA

"Tim is a powerful leader who brings years of vision, experience and relationships to Concert," said company CEO, Zach Gentry. "With his leadership we have the insight to bridge the data gaps that exist in the industry and propel ourselves into a leading position in the digital transformation of design."

Tim served for 15 years as the President/CEO and CEO of Cuningham, a top-200 architectural practice with offices in Minneapolis and throughout the Western United States. Under Tim's leadership, Cuningham grew from 130 to over 400 professionals and is recognized as a national leader in education, hospitality, multi-family housing, corporate environments, and entertainment design. Tim was elevated to a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 2017.

"The digital transformation of our industry is creating opportunities for all players to be more collaborative, which will lead to faster, better, and safer buildings." said Tim. "I see in Concert an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between design and construction using a platform built on blockchain technology and cryptography."

Concert is currently being offered to limited customers but will expand to new customer opportunities this month. Go to getconcert.com for more information.

About Concert VDC:

Concert is a technology platform designed to create stronger interactions and collaboration in the design and construction ecosystem through a blockchain-enabled information management and sharing system. More information can be found at www.getconcert.com

