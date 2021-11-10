Union Pacific Railroad Honored by U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring and Supporting Military Veterans

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad has been named a 2021 Gold Medallion recipient by the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, a U.S. Department of Labor initiative that supports the hiring and retention of U.S. military veterans. The award honors Union Pacific's "exceptional achievement" in recruiting, hiring, and recognizing the value that veterans bring to the workplace.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

"Union Pacific has long recognized that military veterans bring with them unique skill sets and experience, making them an invaluable asset to our company, and we are proud to support their transition to civilian life," said Beth Whited, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "We consider it a privilege to work with people who once served their country in uniform and who are now providing essential transportation service to their nation."

Union Pacific has a history of employing veterans dating back to its inception in the 1860s when it recruited and employed Civil War veterans. Currently, more than 17 percent of Union Pacific's employees have military experience, with some still active in the National Guard or Reserves. In the last five years, 24 percent of new hires were veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes many of Union Pacific's veteran programs, including its UP VETS employee resource group that connects service members and provides camaraderie and mentorship.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans' employment award recognizing a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation