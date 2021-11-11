NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Sonic Toothbrush has been selected as a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® . The recognition was announced today at the annual CES Unveiled New York event.

hum by Colgate® Smart Rhythm Toothbrush Selected as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm is a new toothbrush that leverages smart tracking technology to track duration and frequency of brushing at an accessible price point. The innovative new product is aligned to Colgate's commitment to help bring oral health access to the world, helping everyone to have a future to smile about.

The CES Innovation Awards honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. Honorees recognized as Best of Innovation are given to those rated highest across the product categories. It will be featured at CES 2022 as part of the Health and Wellness Bathroom of the Future from Baracoda Daily Healthtech (Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth 8419.)

hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Toothbrush is the latest innovation from the hum by Colgate brand. hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Toothbrush helps you get into a better brushing routine for a cleaner smile*, without sacrificing fun for functionality. The battery-powered smart toothbrush features sonic vibrations, a 2-minute timer and 2 modes (normal, sensitive) that help you stay on track and customize your brushing. When used with the hum by Colgate app, the toothbrush removes 5x more plaque** and tracks how often and how long you brush.

hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Toothbrush is currently available in slate grey at (MSRP: $24.99) at Walmart and Walmart.com. The starter kit includes 1 toothbrush handle, 1 toothbrush head, 2 AAA batteries and 1 travel case.

About hum by Colgate

hum by Colgate is a family of smart electric toothbrushes that guide you, time you, and remind you - helping you get into the rhythm of better brushing for cleaner smiles. The product has smart sensors that make it simple to track your brushing habits and can provide personalized guidance. Earn rewards with the hum by Colgate app that can be used to purchase any product in the in-app shop – including hum refill brush heads and offerings from partner brands, to create a full circle wellness experience for consumers.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Related Links

https://hum.colgate.com/

* versus brushing without the hum app

**at the gum margin after 4 weeks vs a manual flat-trim toothbrush, when operating in normal and sensitive modes

Media Contact: Hum.Team@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive