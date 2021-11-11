Royal Purple to exhibit at the Car Wash Show 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to make more money? Come to the Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil Booth #235 at The Car Wash Show 2021 on November 15 – 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Royal Purple products and The Royal Purple Advantage: our complete, unique offering built to grow businesses.
Products
Royal Purple's booth will feature our full line of synthetic motor oils, functional fluids and fuel system services. The Royal Purple® portfolio is designed to significantly outperform every other synthetic and mineral-based oil on the market. We also have some news for 2022. Learn more about what is coming soon:
- Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF®): Royal Purple® Multi-Vehicle ATF® will offer global OEM coverage suitable for use in 99.9% of all light-duty planetary gear transmissions on the road today.
- Euro VIS Grades: Royal Purple will release Royal Purple® High Performance Motor Oil European Spec SAE 0W-40 and SAE 5W-40, formulated exclusively with premium synthetic base stocks and advanced additive technology.
- Duralec® Super™: Royal Purple® Duralec® Super™ is a high-performance diesel engine oil made specifically for emission-controlled diesel engines. In 2022, Royal Purple will release a new viscosity of Duralec® Super™: SAE 5W-40.
The Royal Purple Advantage
In addition to viewing our profit-driving portfolio, visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to learn about growth-driving advantages and initiatives designed to address store traffic, car count and oil change count. Examples include:
- Highest consumer loyalty
- Fresh business insights
- Free traffic-driving digital promotional media
- High-value installer stock-up incentives prepromotion
- Free high-value consumer promotion offers
- High-impact free rack programs
- Free flexible store branding tools
- Greeter training materials to "right sell" consumers
- Free consumer education materials so they are ready for greeters
Come by during the show to learn more about how Royal Purple® can be a growth-driving partner.
About Royal Purple
Royal Purple® is the synthetic expert, producing a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer application. Our sole mission is to develop products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils.
Royal Purple® consumer products include:
- Royal Purple® High Performance Engine Oils that carry the current API and ILSAC engine oil licenses, as well as the GM dexos1™ gasoline engine oil approval.
- Royal Purple® HMX® high-mileage motor oil specifically formulated with robust zinc/phosphorus anti-wear additives and Royal Purple's proprietary additive technology, Synerlec®, to minimize wear and restore lost engine performance.
- Royal Purple® Duralec® Super™ diesel motor oil specifically formulated to maximize component life, extend drain intervals and improve fuel performance.
- Royal Purple® Max-Atomizer™ fuel injector cleaner formulated to quickly clean clogged and coked injectors to restore maximum injector flow.
- Royal Purple® Max-Clean® fuel system cleaner and stabilizer formulated with the most potent cleaning agents to restore fuel economy by deeply penetrating deposits and cleaning injectors, carburetors, intake valves and combustion chambers.
- Royal Purple® Max-Boost™ octane booster and stabilizer formulated to increase gasoline octane, reduce emissions and enhance engine performance while stabilizing fuel.
- Royal Purple® Max-Tane® is formulated to boost cetane, clean fuel systems and can be used year-round in all types of light, medium and heavy-duty diesel engines.
To see our full array of products and learn more, visit www.RoyalPurple.com.
Contact Royal Purple
To order or for sales questions, please contact RoyalPurpleConsumer@calumetspecialty.com.
