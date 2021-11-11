Trip.com unveils outstanding customer service pledge

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com a rapidly growing global online travel agency, is proud to announce the launch of their 2021 Customer Service Pledge, available to read in multiple languages. Through this challenging period for the travel industry, Trip.com, an online travel agency owned by Trip.com Group, has been committed to exceeding customer satisfaction by offering the best possible service and experience to its users. The pledge is made up of six key pillars:

1. Making travel effortless

Trip.com has been committed to providing the best possible service and experience for all users since their inception. Trip.com's robust customer services team ensures top quality assistance is delivered to all its users. Its professional and passionate customer support advisors interact with thousands of users, ensuring that their questions and concerns are prioritised. This user-centric attitude isn't just a mind-set but something that Trip.com's users can feel each time they interact with the customer service team.

2. Guaranteed bookings

Another important pillar of Trip.com's customer service is the ability to guarantee their travellers' bookings once payment has been finalised. If a customer is faced with a problem while dealing with one of Trip.com's partners, the customer service team will act quickly to help handle the issue and find a solution.

3. Assistance provided by phone, chat or email

To ensure the right level of support is offered, Trip.com's customers have the choice of contacting a customer service team member through email, phone or chat, making it easy to get in touch and receive a timely reply. Trip.com is working towards being the best travel companion for its customers by making all interactions user-friendly. For customers travelling abroad and needing some assistance, Trip.com also developed a 'Free in-app call' function through the app.

4. 24/7 support

Trip.com offers 24/7 support, allowing the platform's users to reach a member of the dedicated customer services team at all times. Whether a customer is denied boarding at the airport because a letter is missing in their name, or arrives at the airport to find out their flight has been cancelled, the dedicated team offers helpful support and solutions in many different languages including English, Cantonese, Japanese and Korean.

5. No waiting

Trip.com prides itself on offering an efficient service and does not believe in making customers wait in queues to be connected to a member of the team. Some issues can be solved when they are reported and handled quickly and the team is on hand to help as swiftly as possible.

6. Free in-app calls

Trip.com is aware of how easily international call charges can rack up when travelling abroad. To relieve the stress of these costs, if users need to contact the customer services team during their trip, Trip.com offers free Internet calls. Users can simply use the "VoIP (Internet Call)" function on the app to connect with a member of the team. No payment is required.

During the pandemic, Trip.com's brilliant customer service team revisited its approach to customer service to meet the changing needs and increase in customer calls.

Grace Ding, Head of Trip.com Global Customer Support Centre commented: "While the past 18 months have been challenging for everyone, we understand that customers' needs and expectations have changed. The importance of excellent customer service during a global pandemic is extremely important for us, especially working in the travel industry. Trip.com is already known for its impeccable customer service. During the pandemic, surveys showed that customer satisfaction levels stood at an average level of 89% in H2 of 2020 and 90% in H1 of 2021 and we believe that these results speak for themselves. Today, in a world that is facing unprecedented times, we are proud to see one of our companies make a pledge towards maintaining an incredible level of service to ensure people can continue to travel stress-free."

