Vivera Pharmaceuticals Offers No-Cost COVID-19 Testing to LAPD and LAFD

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals announced today that through its co-owned diagnostics laboratory, Pala Diagnostics, no-cost COVID-19 testing will be offered to all Southern California first responders and their families. Shocked by the recent developments surrounding potential ethics violations by an LA City Commissioner and a $3 Million testing contract, Vivera stands by its promise to support local communities.

If the LAPD and LAFD need free testing to continue to do their jobs, we will support them.

Unvaccinated city employees, including first responders, will be required to test twice weekly, at the cost of $65 per test deducted directly from their paychecks. The City has mandated a single testing vendor, Bluestone, owned in part by Pedram Salimpour and his company PPS Health, LLC. Salimpour is a Commissioner on the Board of Fire and Police Pension Commission. The City's contract with Bluestone also calls for a $125,000 a month payment for the use of Bluestone's software. Employees that refuse to pay Bluestone may face termination.

"While we believe vaccination is incredibly important to protect individuals, testing is a key part of keeping our communities safe. There is no reason to force first responders to pay for testing in order to keep their jobs. Companies that charge fees like this are likely double-dipping on the back end. There is no transparency. They are billing for bogus office visits' and still billing insurance or the CARES Act," stated Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "We are committed to doing our part in this pandemic, and that does not mean profiting off the backs of those who serve our communities. If the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department need free testing to continue to do their jobs, we will support them."

Vivera proposes to offer convenient testing centers at various locations in Southern California to make testing easier – and more affordable – for anyone that needs COVID-19 testing. Registration is free for patients, as is testing. The Company is currently working with businesses, event venues, educational institutions, and athletics programs across the country to serve their COVID-19 testing needs.

