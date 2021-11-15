Bradford White Water Heaters Adds eLearning Opportunities as Part of Training Program Rebrand

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, a leader in the manufacture of water heating, space heating and storage products, announces the expansion of the For the Pro® platform to include a newly branded training option, For the Pro® Training Academy. The For the Pro® Training Academy combines the company's existing in-person training programs with a new self-paced eLearning option for Bradford White's valued contractor customers.

Bradford White Water Heaters' For the Pro(r) Training Academy now includes a self-paced 24x7 eLearning option for valued customers.

"We have always been known for our commitment to hands-on training," said Dustin Bowerman, senior director – field services for Bradford White Water Heaters. "Now we've extended our training to accommodate the varied and evolving needs of our professional customers."

Since 2012, Bradford White has trained tens of thousands of plumbing and heating technicians through live, hands-on training in the field or at the International Technical Excellence Center (iTEC™) in Middleville, Michigan.

According to Bowerman, the For the Pro® Training Academy eLearning also broadens the 24x7 access that pros have to Bradford White.

"We have been providing live 24x7 technical support through iTEC for over a decade. Now, our customers can also avail themselves of our training 24x7," said Bowerman.

The first learning path, entitled "Bradford White's Knowledge Series," will include topics such as venting, heat transfer principles, water heater essentials, and product introductions.

"Providing world-class training is a critical part of our commitment to the professional contractor," said Bowerman. "It was important for us to evolve and update that commitment in terms of how we deliver our training to the current and next generation of pros."

For more information regarding all of Bradford White Water Heaters training, please visit http://www.bradfordwhite.com/training.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About For the Pro®

Bradford White Water Heaters' For The Pro® is an exclusive website filled with information and tools to help professional contractors. The site includes helpful videos, technical and promotional material, and access to eLearning through the For the Pro® Training Academy.

