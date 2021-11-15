Canoo Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) ("Canoo"), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EV") with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Our discipline continues to be Big News or No News. Therefore, we will accelerate our advanced manufacturing production in the U.S. to begin before Q4 2022," stated Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO at Canoo Inc. "In June we announced Pryor, Oklahoma as the location for our owned manufacturing facility. We have expanded this partnership to include Arkansas and additional locations in Oklahoma. We will now focus on completing the definitive agreements with each state, which will include approximately $100 million in additional non-dilutive financial incentives, making the total approximately $400 million. In addition, with these agreements, we are targeting approximately $100 million in vehicle orders with the states and universities where we are locating these facilities."

Recent Updates:

Selected Bentonville, Arkansas as location for Corporate Headquarters and Advanced Industrialization Facility

Fayetteville, Arkansas for R&D Center

Expanded Our Oklahoma Partnership to Include R&D, Software Development, Customer Support & Finance Centers

Approximately $100 million of Anticipated Additional Non-Dilutive State and Local Financial Incentives

Accelerated Our Timeline for Production in the U.S.

Selected Panasonic as battery supply partner

Third Quarter Business Highlights:

Engineering design is complete and sourced for LV Gamma builds

Grew workforce by 22% sequentially to approximately 800 at close of Q3

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $414.9 million as of September 30, 2021 .

GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $80.9 million and $208.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to a GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss of $23.4 million and $77.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 , respectively. The GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , included a gain of $25.8 million and $101.2 million on the fair value change of the contingent earnout shares liability, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(85.8) million and $(212.3) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to $(20.1) million and $(60.8) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 , respectively.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $180.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to $65.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 .

Net cash used in investing activities was $100.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to $1.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:

Operating Expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation) of: $95 million to $115 million

Capital Expenditures of: $60 million to $80 million

Conference Call Information

Canoo will host a conference call to discuss the results today, November 15, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET.

To listen to the conference call via telephone dial (866) 682-6100 (U.S.) and (862) 298-0702 (international callers/U.S. toll) and enter the conference ID number 13724844. To listen to the webcast, please click here. A telephone replay will be available until November 29, 2021, at (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) and (201) 612-7415 (international callers/U.S. toll), with Conference ID number 13724844. To listen to the webcast replay, please click here.

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has offices in California and Texas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other costs associated with exit and disposal activities, acquisition and related costs, changes to the fair value of contingent earnout shares liability, and any other one-time non-recurring transaction amounts impacting the statement of operations during the year. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with net loss, and EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our operating performance. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We manage our business utilizing EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental performance measures.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par values) UNAUDITED





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 414,904

$ 702,422 Restricted cash



1,410



— Prepaids and other current assets



14,546



6,463 Total current assets



430,860



708,885 Property and equipment, net



140,867



30,426 Operating lease right-of-use assets



14,501



12,913 Other assets



28,319



1,246 Total assets

$ 614,547

$ 753,470













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 63,322

$ 17,243 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



43,388



10,625 Total current liabilities



106,710



27,868 Contingent earnout shares liability



32,337



133,503 Private placement warrants liability



—



6,613 Operating lease liabilities



14,032



13,262 Long-term debt



—



6,943 Other long-term liabilities



—



39 Total liabilities



153,079



188,228













Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



—



— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 237,603 and 235,753 issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



24



24 Additional paid-in capital



1,015,461



910,579 Accumulated deficit



(554,017)



(345,361) Total stockholders' equity



461,468



565,242 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 614,547

$ 753,470

CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share values) UNAUDITED





Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue

$ —

$ 2,550

$ —

$ 2,550





























Costs and Operating Expenses

























Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation



—



670



—



670

Research and development expenses, excluding depreciation



59,387



18,923



158,033



52,858

Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation



45,510



8,405



144,072



15,897

Depreciation



2,109



1,738



6,317



5,179

Total costs and operating expenses



107,006



29,736



308,422



74,604

Loss from operations



(107,006)



(27,186)



(308,422)



(72,054)





























Other (expense) income

























Interest income (expense)



33



(1,094)



79



(10,465)

Gain on extinguishment of debt



—



5,045



—



5,045

Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability



25,764



—



101,166



—

Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability



—



—



(1,639)



—

Other income (expense), net



334



(155)



160



(47)

Loss before income taxes



(80,875)



(23,390)



(208,656)



(77,521)

Provision for income taxes



—



—



—



—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (80,875)

$ (23,390)

$ (208,656)

$ (77,521)





























Per Share Data:

























Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.92)

$ (0.82)





























Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



228,477



116,293



226,747



94,058



CANOO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) UNAUDITED





Nine months ended



September 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (208,656)

$ (77,521) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation



6,317



5,179 Non-cash operating lease expense



774



471 Loss on the disposal of property and equipment



—



9 Debt discount amortization



—



2,590 Gain on extinguishment of debt



—



(5,045) Stock-based compensation



89,758



1,059 Gain on fair value in contingent earnout shares liability



(101,166)



— Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability



1,639



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Prepaids and other current assets



(8,915)



(3,186) Other assets



(939)



726 Accounts payable



23,920



1,082 Accrued interest expense



—



7,927 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



16,647



1,618 Net cash used in operating activities



(180,621)



(65,091)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(73,976)



(1,209) Prepayment to VDL Nedcar



(26,134)



— Net cash used in investing activities



(100,110)



(1,209)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from related party convertible debt



—



90,000 Proceeds from convertible debt



—



90,500 Loan advance



—



7,017 Repayments on loan advance



—



(57) Proceeds from issuance of shares



—



3 Repurchase of restricted shares



—



(27) Proceeds from exercise of public warrants



6,879



— Repurchase of unvested shares



(7)



— Payment of offering costs



(5,306)



(1,307) Repayment of PPP loan



(6,943)



— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(5,377)



186,129 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(286,108)



119,829













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



702,422



29,507 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 416,314

$ 149,336













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 414,904

$ 148,836 Restricted cash at end of period



1,410



500 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of

cash flows

$ 416,314

$ 149,336













Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities











Acquisition of property and equipment included in current liabilities

$ 46,774

$ 4,137 Offering costs included in accounts payable

$ 8,001

$ — Offering costs included in accrued and other current liabilities

$ —

$ 2,254 Recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset

$ 2,362

$ — Conversion of private placement warrants to public warrants

$ 8,252

$ — Exchange of convertible debt

$ —

$ 291,309 Gain on extinguishment of related party convertible debt recorded in additional paid-in capital

$ —

$ 44,785 Issuance of long-term debt in exchange for loan advance

$ —

$ 7,017 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information











Cash paid for interest

$ 60

$ —

CANOO INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE The following table reconciles Net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss

$ (80,875)

$ (23,390)

$ (208,656)

$ (77,521) Interest (income) expense



(33)



1,094



(79)



10,465 Provision for income taxes



—



—



—



— Depreciation



2,109



1,738



6,317



5,179 EBITDA



(78,799)



(20,558)



(202,418)



(61,877) Adjustments:























Gain on fair value change in contingent earnout shares liability



(25,764)



—



(101,166)



— Loss on fair value change in private placement warrants liability



—



—



1,639



— Other (income) expense, net



(334)



155



(160)



47 Stock-based compensation



19,098



319



89,758



1,059 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (85,799)

$ (20,084)

$ (212,347)

$ (60,771)

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

