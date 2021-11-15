EDAN Revealed Its Blueprint on Speeding Up Clinic Workflow at MEDICA 2021

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a leading healthcare company in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Diagnostic ECG, Patient Monitoring, Ultrasound Imaging, and In-Vitro Diagnostics, re-emphasis its value proposition at MEDICA 2021 with its next-gen products. Five new products are presented to give a preview of EDAN's effort on the improvement of caregiver efficacy and resource accessibility.

Latest Technologies Presented by EDAN at MEDICA 2021

Three ready-to-launch products, EDAN's Next-Gen blood gas and chemistry analysis system i20, 3rd Generation patient monitor iX Series, and the integrated portable version biofeedback and stimulation system PA4 Pro made their first debut on MEDICA 2021, giving surprises to the audience. The three are designed based on user habits, bringing the products to the next phase.

"The products we present this time is mind-changing." EDAN's Senior Director of Global Marketing and Strategic Operations, Alex You commented. "In healthcare, efficacy speaks volumes about how technologies make a positive impact on paramedics' workflow, and further save time for patient interaction and more." EDAN paperless tablet ECG machine iSE and the 5-part auto hematology analyzer H60s are tailored for the issue. The two products are put on the market this year, and already gained positive clinical feedback, especially the iSE.

"On iSE, you can have a glance at our plan in IoMT. Intelligent healthcare and IoT-enabled devices have been our focus in recent years. We believe med-tech can improve patient care, and IoT can make this one step further." Alex added.

"EDAN remains committed to improving people's lives by providing value-driven, user-centered products. The needs are continually evolving. And that's our job to adapt to it and continually optimize our products for the market." Said Hao Zhang, CEO of EDAN. "Our mission is to make caregivers' work easier so that they could do more for patients. And the product we present this time just speaks for it."

Live demos of EDAN's solutions are conducted at EDAN booth – 9B48 & 3B95 – at MEDICA 2021 from November 15-18, in Dusseldorf. For more information, please contact pr.intl@edan.com.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative and high-quality medical products and services. For over 25 years, EDAN has been pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

