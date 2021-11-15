Ritchie Bros. hits US$55+ million in Houston, TX auction

November 9 – 11 online auction attracts 13,200+ bidders from 57 countries, driving strong pricing across nearly every asset category

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. was back in Houston, TX last week to sell 4,650+ equipment items and trucks for 675 consignors, generating US$55+ million in gross transaction value.

The November 9 – 11, 2021 auction attracted 13,200+ bidders from 57 countries. Approximately 88% of the equipment was sold to U.S. buyers, including 41% sold to Texans, while the remaining 12% was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Germany, Egypt, and Thailand. Leading up to the auction, Ritchie Bros. saw a 33% increase in online equipment views per lot, while watchlists per lot were up 89%.

"We held an excellent auction last week in Houston, with both bidder registrations and GTV up year over year," said Chuck Roberson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Leading up to the event we safely welcomed thousands of interested bidders to our site to inspect and test items in person, resulting in a ton of competition and strong pricing for nearly every asset category."

Mr. Roberson continued, "We would like to thank all the consignors and buyers who participated in our Houston auctions in 2021. We have one more Fort Worth event December 7 – 10, as well as a ton of online buying and selling opportunities with IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and Ritchie List. Now is a great time to sell—contact us to consign your surplus equipment today."

Five Big Sellers from Houston:

2019 Caterpillar 815K compactor – US$485,000

2002 Grove GMK5240 240-ton 10x8x10 all-terrain crane – US$325,000

2015 Caterpillar D8T dozer – US$295,000

2016 Case IH 580 Quadtrac MFWD tractor – US$240,000

2020 Kenworth T680 sleeper truck tractor – US$167,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: HOUSTON, TX (NOVEMBER 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$55+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 13,200+

Total Number of Lots: 4,650+

Total Number of Consignors: 675

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 50,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 3,100+ items selling November 17 – 18 from Orlando, FL, 1,000+ items selling in an online Timed Auction in Tipton, CA on November 19, and 2,500+ items selling in a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on December 1 – 2.

The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet; a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E; and a brand new equipment listing service called Ritchie List, with more than 40,000+ items already listed.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

