Centre Partners Acquires KNS International

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, today announced that it has acquired KNS International ("KNS"), a leading data-driven designer and drop shipper of branded footwear to blue-chip e-commerce retailer platforms and online marketplaces. The KNS management team, led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Pope, has invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to lead the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 in Salt Lake City, KNS designs and distributes its proprietary brands, including Journee Collection, Thomas & Vine, Vance Co. and Territory, across a broad array of footwear categories for men and women with a focus on the e-commerce channel. In addition to its own direct-to-consumer platforms, KNS is a preferred partner to national retailers looking to expand online product offerings and leverage the company's drop shipping capabilities.

"Centre Partners is very excited to partner with KNS' highly experienced leadership team," said Michael Schnabel, Senior Partner of Centre Partners. "With its innovative design process, strong portfolio of brands, and industry leading drop ship fulfillment capabilities, KNS provides significant value to both retailers and end consumers. We look forward to building upon KNS' historical success and market position and partnering with Jeremy Pope and the KNS management team to accelerate the growth of the business going forward."

Jeremy Pope said "We are proud to join forces with Centre Partners. Their deep experience scaling businesses and expertise within the consumer sector and e-commerce channel makes them an ideal partner for KNS as we look toward a bright future together."

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2.5 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

KNS International began in 2001 as one of the first drop ship-focused suppliers in the nation. Since that time, they have narrowed their focus to become the premier dropship fashion footwear company in the nation. The KNS design team develops all of their styles out of their headquarters in Draper, Utah. KNS warehouses and fulfills every order straight to the end consumer's door directly from the KNS warehouse. For more information, please visit https://www.knsint.com/.

