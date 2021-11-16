Eagle Mountain Casino Resort Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, CA has selected the full-suite of OPTX solutions for marketing, player development, slots, and artificial intelligence. OPTX was recently honored by being named one of the Most Promising Gaming Tech Solution Providers of 2021 by CIOReview Magazine.

"After searching the available tools in the market, we chose OPTX for their robust player development, slots, marketing, and artificial intelligence solutions. OPTX will be installed at our current Eagle Mountain Casino location and our relocated casino set to open in late 2022 with 1750 slot machines, 20 table games and a 2,000-seat event center," said Matthew Mingrone, General Manager at Eagle Mountain Casino. "OPTX is the only platform that brings all the data into a single operational solution for every level in the organization – General Manager to line level."

"We are excited to have Eagle Mountain Casino as our newest partner in California. Eagle Mountain Casino's decision to select OPTX as its casino data platform for marketing, slots, player development and artificial intelligence demonstrates the need for a product like OPTX in the gaming industry," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX. "Today's operators are looking for more than a BI tool and OPTX is the only tool that converts business intelligence into operational execution across multiple departments."

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial Intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

An atypical start-up, OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

