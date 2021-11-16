EAR Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Eargo, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR).

Relevant Period: (i) October 2020 IPO and/or (ii) between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Eargo lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/eargo-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

