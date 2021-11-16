New Research Finds Trucking Fleets Who Utilize Bestpass Improve ROI and Productivity Results Revealed in Bestpass' New White Paper, "The ROI of a Toll Management Program" developed by Hobson & Company

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today released its findings from a study that quantifies time and cost savings for fleets who use toll management and payments through a single point of contact. These metrics are presented in a white paper, "The ROI of a Toll Management Program." The study found that when fleets utilize the Bestpass service for key business processes - specifically for toll management and payments - they improve return on investment (ROI) and productivity considerably.

Research for the white paper was conducted by Hobson & Company, a leading firm focused on ROI studies. The firm conducted in-depth interviews with Bestpass customers of all fleet sizes to obtain metrics from the companies that use Bestpass' toll management solution. Some of the key metrics reported by commercial fleets using Bestpass' toll management solution include:

40% reduction in time managing transponders

30% reduction in time managing payments to multiple tolling authorities

50% reduction in time managing violations

80% reduction in number of violations

95% reduction in payment errors

The white paper confirms what fleets already know – using a toll management solution such as Bestpass saves significant time in the back office and reduces costs. However, the study is the first to provide concrete evidence from fleets who utilize these toll management solutions.

"Fleets are seeing real and sustained value in trusting Bestpass as their toll management solution. It's great to have an independent party verify that they save time, money and a huge amount of aggravation by eliminating the headaches associated with managing their program in-house," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "Hobson & Company did an excellent job measuring ROI factors and quantifying the improvements that our solutions deliver to customers. The value Bestpass brings to fleets large and small is compelling, and we know that organizations who utilize these services will save money and time," he added.

To read, "The ROI of a Toll Management Program," download it here and understand your fleets ROI with toll management by using our new ROI calculator.

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 20,000 customers and processing more than $1.2 billion in toll transactions in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, we are a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

