Opera Limited to participate at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference

Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)
Event Details:

MKM Partners Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat: 8:30 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Wolfson
investor-relations@opera.com or (917) 348-6447

