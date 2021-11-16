Quantix Joins Operation Clean Sweep blue, Enhances Commitment to Pellet Loss Prevention

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that its dry bulk and warehouse divisions have been accepted into Operation Clean Sweep's (OCS) new "OCS blue" program.

Being OCS blue members will bring further accountability and transparency to our sustainability initiatives.

OCS blue was created to recognize existing OCS members who excel within the original program. For more than 25 years, Operation Clean Sweep has helped plastics companies work toward achieving zero plastic resin loss.

"We're honored to be one of the earliest supply chain services companies in the OCS blue program, as it's a testament to our commitment to environmental best practices," said Alex Buck, President of 3PL Solutions and Head of Sustainability at Quantix. "Being OCS blue members will bring further accountability and transparency to our sustainability initiatives, especially as it pertains to pellet pollution. This is top-of-mind for the communities in which we operate and for our business, alike."

As part of OCS blue, Quantix has committed to additional training, reporting, inspections and procedural enhancements focused on pellet loss prevention, containment and clean-up. Quantix will also help inform new OCS literature surrounding its best management practices in this regard.

Quantix has been part of Operation Clean Sweep for several years. In addition to OCS, the company is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay Transport Partnership program, which helps the freight transportation sector improve supply chain efficiency. A majority of Quantix locations are also Responsible Care Certified, the American Chemical Council's certification program for businesses that demonstrate their commitment to the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate and the environment as a whole.

