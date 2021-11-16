Subway® Rings in The Holiday Season With Latest Menu Refresh & Gift Card Bonus Offer

Menu enhancements include new rotisserie-style chicken subs, limited-time seasonal sweets and the return of the roast beef sandwich

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and Subway is celebrating early with brand new menu items, plus a bonus on the perfect holiday gift for sandwich lovers. Subway is introducing new rotisserie-style chicken builds, adding a decadent caramel brownie cookie, and welcoming back its fan-favorite roast beef.

New Menu Enhancements

Subway continues its transformation journey, kicked off by this year's Eat Fresh Refresh™ in July, by introducing more new and improved ingredients, sandwiches and sweets. The latest mouth-watering menu additions include:

Chicken & Bacon Ranch: This classic, crave-worthy sub is piled with hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken and hickory-smoked bacon, smothered in Monterrey cheddar cheese and topped with Subway's zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

Baja Chicken & Bacon: This sandwich packs a punch with Chipotle flavor, hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken, bacon and pepper jack cheese, drizzled with Subway's new Baja Chipotle sauce. Spice lovers will flock to this sandwich, delivering smokiness and a spicy kick.

Roast Beef: One of Subway's most popular subs is back better than ever. The new-and-improved Roast Beef sandwich now features premium oven-roasted Choice Angus Roast Beef — Subway's highest quality roast beef ever — topped with lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions, balancing savory and fresh flavors.

Caramel Brownie Cookie: Returning for a limited time only to menus nationwide, this indulgent sweet treat combines the classic crispy cookie with chewy brownie, loaded with chocolate and topped with caramel drizzle.

Holiday Gift Card Bonus

This year's holiday gifting season is now even sweeter for Subway fans. For every $25 in gift cards purchased in store or online, guests will be rewarded with a bonus card for a free six-inch sub of their choice, redeemable from January 1, 2022 – March 1, 2022. Fans can simply select any gift card that adds up to increments of $25 (up to $100) to receive up to four bonus cards.

To learn more about Subway's new menu items, Eat Fresh Refresh™ and the holiday gift card bonus, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

