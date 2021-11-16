Unit4 Acquires Compright, Extending its "Right for your Business" Capabilities with Best-in-Class SaaS Compensation Planning Built to help people-centric organizations handle the modern economy's complex compensation requirements, including managing multiple locations, global workforces, and a wide range of currencies

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, announced today that the company has acquired Compright, a comprehensive compensation planning solution with customers in over 40 countries. The acquisition further extends the capabilities of Unit4's ERPx, the company's next-generation smart ERP platform, by enabling organizations to automate the entire compensation process through seamless data integration and built-in analytics, utilizing all key factors required to calculate fair and rational total rewards across multiple geographies.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

Headquartered in San Francisco, Compright was founded in 2017 by current Head of Product Barkat Ali with Architect Debajit Saikia. The company delivers an intuitive, comprehensive and powerful compensation solution designed with mid-market customers in mind, particularly those with more complex multi-national requirements. Compright customers include leading organizations in life sciences, technology and media.

"With services-based organizations needing to accelerate digital adoption while struggling to recruit and retain talent to support that transformation, compensation management has become a critical tool in their arsenal to quickly respond to the acceleration in talent mobility and availability. Compright perfectly complements and extends the combined power of ERP, HCM and FP&A to address the needs of those industries whose success depends on people and to adapt their businesses to the 'new normal'', said Unit4 CEO Mike Ettling. "I'm thrilled to welcome this talented team to Unit4. Together, we'll be able to deliver a smarter and more innovative compensation planning and management solution that is right for people-centric organizations."

"Unit4's focus on people-led services organizations and delivering modern cloud solutions that make the experience and value of work better fits perfectly with what we've set out to do," said CEO of Compright Boyd Davis. "Compright was born to help companies overcome the challenges of deploying and adopting complex compensation management solutions, by providing an easy to use, comprehensive and powerful solution that was affordable. It's clear to see how Unit4's customers will see immediate benefit, regardless of location, organizational complexity or user sophistication."

Unit4 ERPx is laser-focused on people-centric organizations, specifically professional services, non-profits, higher education and public sector. Because of the specific requirements of these industries, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. As the operational heartbeat for today's organization, ERPx delivers a range of tools and innovations to support their growth aspirations and helps them to thrive as the market begins to regain its momentum.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Habitat for Humanity, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

