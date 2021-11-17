Speakers from across the country and region share what's in store for the year ahead at the 58th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon

2022 outlook from ASU and national economists Speakers from across the country and region share what's in store for the year ahead at the 58th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment is recovering from the severe contraction induced by the pandemic, but it is still way below levels at the start of 2020. Can it fully recover this year? What is the expected role of the stimulus legislation on growth, employment, and inflation? What are the perspectives for the Arizona economy?

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey School of Business )

Join us at this Economic Forecast Luncheon — hosted by the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and sponsored by PNC Bank — where top national and regional experts will present their economic forecasts, and advice on these issues and more.

Who:

Keynote address (presented via Zoom): Lawrence H. Summers , Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus, Harvard University

Outlook for the U.S. economy: Gus Faucher, Chief Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group

Outlook for the regional and metro economy: , Research Professor of Economics and Director of the Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business, ASU Lee R. McPheters , Research Professor of Economics and Director of the Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business, ASU

When: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual via Zoom and in person at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, Grand Ballroom

Register: wpcarey.asu.edu/efl

Media:

Lee McPheters is available for media opportunities in person at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel before the event on Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. He's also available on Monday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom. Reporters can schedule interviews by emailing Shay Moser at shay.moser@asu.edu.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

Shay.Moser@asu.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University