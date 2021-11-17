Celebrate the Festive Season with the Gift of a Winter Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Unwrap holiday fun and relaxation with on-site programming for the whole family and special experiences in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World® Resort

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherish the most wonderful time of the year with a vacation to Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort, where sunshine reigns supreme and the ways to relish winter warmth are truly endless. Swap snow tubing for floats along the heated lazy river at the resort's private five-acre water park. Holiday cheer abounds with palm-lined pathways adorned in twinkling lights, and festive décor throughout the main lobby, including a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. With festive resort offerings such as entertaining kids club programming, decadent food and beverage selections, and special experiences in honor of The World's Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World® Resort, there's no better time to escape to Central Florida's only AAA Five Diamond resort and create lasting memories with those who matter most.

Float your cares away on the heated lazy river at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, complete with waterfalls and a bubbling

Celebrate the holidays with the gift of a winter getaway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

Merry Activities for All Ages

Rejoice in the gift of quality time spent with loved ones with activities for the whole family to enjoy. The resort's private water park is a true highlight for multi-generational travel, with five acres of poolside offerings appealing to different age groups. While adults relax beneath the palms at Oasis, the chic infinity-edge adult-only pool, children will be entertained at Kids For All Seasons, the complimentary kids camp open daily for ages 4-12. Little ones will have a blast with interactive programming including story time with Santa, "track the elf" scavenger hunts, gingerbread house crafts, supervised "polar plunge" swim times and much more. On select nights, families will love viewing Dive-In Movies at Explorer Pool with showings of holiday classics such as "Elf" and "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," popcorn included.

More fun awaits at Explorer Island with two exhilarating waterslides, a winding lazy river with cascading waterfalls, and a zero-entry interactive splash zone. Private cabanas are available to reserve for the ultimate poolside experience, complete with a round of cocktails or smoothies, a refreshing tropical fruit display and a dedicated recreation attendant.

Throughout the resort, guests can enjoy a wide array of festive programming ranging from cookie decorating with Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber and pizza-making classes with Executive Chef Fabrizio Schenardi, to designer trunk shows at Wardrobe & Fable boutiques, mixology demonstrations and much more.

All is Calm, All is Bright at The Spa

Amidst the excitement of the holiday season, guests can take the time to restore and rejuvenate with a signature treatment at the resort's sumptuous 13,000-square-foot spa, featuring expansive indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges to unwind before or after a treatment, or at any time during their stay. The "Winter Symphony" 50-minute treatment, available for USD 260, features an ultra-relaxing blend of Classic Massage and Vibrational Sound Therapy. As the massage is tailored to the guest's preferences by one of the resort's talented massage therapists, a second therapist skillfully immerses the guest in a sound bath through the peaceful sounds and vibrations of Himalayan Singing Bowls that are placed on and around the body. The acoustics are customized and powerful, helping to restore the natural rhythms of the body and mind on a cellular level. The Winter Symphony is designed to aid in achieving a remarkably restorative and euphoric state through the vibrations of singing bowls and gongs, complemented by the power of human touch. These two techniques, working in concert, will inspire a state where one can transcend the stress of the season and harmonize the energies of the body and mind.

As an enhancement to the Winter Symphony, or as a standalone treatment, guests can enjoy an immune boosting Vitamin Vitality IV Drip or Intramuscular (IM) injection Shot to bolster energy levels and overall wellbeing.

The Spa is also offering Merry Manis & Mistle-Toes, a USD 60 manicure and USD 90 pedicure, and holiday hair appointments with the Salon's International Creative Director and Master Stylist Alejandra Bell, including a signature "Rome for the Holidays" offering. This curated experience starts at USD 600 and features a personalized hair analysis and consultation, custom formulation and color application, and a finishing touch of expert styling inspired by Bell's travels through Italy and emerging Italian style trends.

Those seeking to stay active during the holidays will revel in the resort's lakeside fitness center with on-demand digital classes, complimentary daily fitness classes including yoga and group cycling, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging trail, as well as private fitness instruction. Additionally, the resort's 18-hole golf course offers an expansive practice facility complete with a putting course and short course, plus there are three Har-Tru tennis courts, and clinics as well as private instruction are available for both golf and tennis.

In-Room Festivities

There's no place like Four Seasons Resort Orlando for the holidays, where the most spacious guest rooms and suites in Central Florida make guests feel right at home with the option to include personalized in-room decorations, including holiday-themed play tents for little ones complete with a miniature Christmas tree and ornaments to decorate to one's liking. Guests with Park View guest rooms can opt to reserve a "fireworks glow party" dessert amenity, featuring Disney-inspired treats, glowing celebratory beverages and party favors to enjoy while experiencing the Disney nighttime spectaculars from the guest room's furnished terrace. Also available in Park View guestrooms and all suites are Plum wine machines, dispensing wine by-the-glass at the touch of a button.

Celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World

There has never been a more exciting time to celebrate the festive season at The Most Magical Place on Earth with special touches in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World® Resort on Main Street U.S.A and seasonal décor throughout the parks and beyond. Guests will discover jolly entertainment, enchanting décor, delicious seasonal treats and more across Walt Disney World® Resort. At Magic Kingdom® Park, guests attending Disney Very Merriest After Hours, a separately ticketed event taking place on 24 select nights Nov. 8 – Dec. 21, 2021, can enjoy Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade," and so much more. Starting November 26 through December 30, EPCOT® International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth will feature Holiday Kitchens around World Showcase promenade, the return of Candlelight Processional, the Holiday Cookie Stroll and more. At Disney's Hollywood Studios®, Santa Claus will bring some North Pole cheer to a motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard and the Hollywood Tower Hotel will twinkle at night with the return of Sunset Seasons Greetings, a holiday-themed projection show. In addition, Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park will feature seasonal décor throughout the park and festive Disney character flotillas will sail down Discovery River to joyful songs of the season.

The enchantment of The World's Most Magical Celebration continues at the resort, with special experiences in honor of the 18-month-long 50th anniversary festivities at Walt Disney World® Resort. Toast the two new nighttime spectaculars, Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park and Harmonious at EPCOT, from Capa's rooftop terrace and enjoy a celebratory dessert pairing featuring Disney-inspired treats, two glasses of Cava and a sparkling candle. Little ones will love being transformed into a little princess or shining knight with a Magical Moment makeover at the Salon, the perfect attire to prepare for a day of fun at the Disney Parks. Additionally, the resort's Wardrobe and Fable boutiques offer an array of exclusive designer apparel and accessories to park-hop in style, with signature items such as Lele Sadoughi princess-inspired headbands, James Perse Disney-inspired clothing and Kimberly McDonald black diamond Mickey-inspired fine jewelry.

Guests of the resort who wish to experience the excitement of the Walt Disney World® Resort Theme Parks enjoy many on-site conveniences, including 30 minutes Early Park Entry to any Theme Park of choice daily, complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach to the four main Disney Parks, and access to the resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by a Disney Cast Member, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, making Disney Park Pass and Disney dining reservations, and much more.

Save up to 20 Percent on a Winter Getaway to Paradise

Guests don't have to wait for Santa to plan their escape to the tropical haven of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Named the #1 Best Hotel in Orlando by US News & World Report, as well as ranked #2 in the entire state of Florida, and in the top 1% of luxury resorts in the entire nation by Tripadvisor, the resort offers endless fun and relaxation all year-round. With a private five-acre water park, adult-only pool, award-winning dining, world-class golf and spa, and much more, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. With the Advance Purchase Offer, travellers can plan their 2022 winter or spring getaway to paradise and enjoy up to 20 percent savings. Visit the web site or call 1 800 267 3046 for reservations.

The palm pathway at Four Seasons Resort Orlando is illuminated in holiday lights to celebrate the season.

Discover Capa Steakhouse at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, the signature rooftop restaurant featuring wood-fired prime cuts and Spanish-influenced tapas, with incredible views of the nightly Disney fireworks displays from two outdoor terraces.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort