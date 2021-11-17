CFP Board's Board of Directors Elects Four New Members

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced that it has elected four new members to the Board: Louis Barajas, CFP®, Terri Kallsen, CFP®, Peter Rohr, CFP® and Martin Seay, Ph.D., CFP®. The Board of Directors is the policymaking and oversight body of CFP Board and acts on behalf of the public, CFP® professionals and other stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome Louis, Terri, Peter and Martin to the Board of Directors as we embark on our new strategic priorities for the next five years," said CFP Board Chair-Elect, Kamila Elliott, CFP®. "The new members bring decades of financial planning leadership and experience across a variety of financial services firms and higher education to the Board. Their skills and insights will help propel CFP Board as we advance our mission to benefit the public by granting CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning."

In 2021, the Board's Nominating Committee conducted a detailed gap analysis on its nominating process. Based on its findings, the Committee identified four recruitment priorities to ensure that it has the diversity of experience, viewpoints and representation necessary for good governance in 2022:

Representative from a major national registered investment adviser, Representative from a national direct retail financial services firm, Representative from a large wirehouse, and A program director or faculty member from a CFP Board Registered Program.

In addition to these four criteria, the Committee also considered candidates who would increase diversity of the Board. This year was the first year that such a comprehensive analysis was conducted and then communicated to potential candidates. Using the descriptive profile as a guide, the Board elected the following members:

Louis Barajas, CFP® is president and partner of MGO Private Wealth LLC, where he serves as a wealth manager for influential Latin celebrities, athletes, executives and other high-net-worth individuals in the entertainment and sports industry. He also serves as founder and CEO of Business Management LAB, where he provides comprehensive business management services for iconic Latin Artists. Louis is a national speaker and author of The Latino Journey to Financial Greatness, among other books, and received the prestigious Heart of Financial Planning Award from the Financial Planning Association (FPA) in 2014. An advocate for pro bono work, he provides financial literacy workshops to underserved communities throughout the U.S. Louis received his Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA, and an MBA from Claremont Graduate University. He earned his CFP® certification in 1990.

Terri Kallsen, CFP® serves as chief operating officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, where she leads organization-wide plans that enable the company to serve its financial advisors more efficiently and effectively. She previously served as executive vice president, investor services at Charles Schwab where she was responsible for driving long-term growth and increasing client loyalty. Terri also led the Schwab Retail Branch Network of 300+ offices championing the delivery of financial planning to clients. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from College of St. Benedict in Minnesota, and a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh. Terri earned her CFP® certification in 2005.

Peter Rohr, CFP® is a managing director of Merrill's private wealth advisor group, The Rohr Group. Throughout his 30-year career, Peter has worked closely with ultra-affluent individuals to address their financial goals and streamline their wealth management services. Peter is particularly adept in investment management, estate planning strategies and corporate executive services. He is a sponsor for "Barron's for Education" at Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting historically black college and university. Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from West Chester University. He earned his CFP® certification in 2004.

Martin Seay, Ph.D., CFP® serves as department head and associate professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University, where he teaches in the CFP Board registered undergraduate and Ph.D. programs. His research focuses on borrowing decisions, how psychological characteristics shape financial behavior, and how consumers seek and use financial advice. Martin served as president of the FPA Board in 2020. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Ph.D. with an emphasis in Family Financial Planning, both from the University of Georgia. Martin earned his CFP® certification in 2014.

On December 31, 2021, the terms of current Board Chair Douglas S. King, CFP®, Susan Baran, Esq, CFP®, Ed Moore, CFP®, and Martin Schamis, CFP® will expire. On January 1, 2022, Kamila Elliott, CFP® will take the helm as Board Chair, and Daniel Moisand, CFP® will become Board Chair-elect.

"We are deeply grateful to Doug, Susan, Ed and Martin for their leadership and dedication to CFP Board's important mission," added Elliott. "Their contributions to our strategic planning process helped us establish ambitious and impactful strategic priorities that will guide the organization for years to come," added Elliott.

The new Board members' three-year terms begin January 1, 2022, and end on December 31, 2024. This year's class will be eligible to be re-elected by the Board for a second three-year term. With the four new members elected this month, the Board will comprise 16 voting members (10 CFP® professionals and 6 non-CFP® professionals—4 of whom are public members). CFP Board Chief Executive Officer Kevin R. Keller, CAE, will continue as a nonvoting member, bringing the total number of Board members to 17.

