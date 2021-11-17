Coltala Holdings forms MyFitnessStore.com, the largest independent fitness equipment dealer in Texas, combining three companies under one brand

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coltala Holdings, a Dallas/Fort Worth-based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in the home services, healthcare, manufacturing, and business services segments, has closed the acquisition of three fitness equipment companies, creating the largest Texas based e-commerce and fitness equipment dealer with 23 retail locations and a national presence in the commercial sector. The company is the second largest independently owned fitness equipment distributor in the U.S.



MyFitnessStore.com – By BusyBody Fitness, the new owner of the combined entities, is a full-service fitness equipment dealer that offers a wide array of fitness equipment through e-commerce, residential and commercial users coupled with a service offering that includes gym design, delivery, repair and maintenance. MyFitnessStore.com will provide omni-channel opportunities for its customers, servicing their needs via its online e-commerce website as well as its well recognized retail stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro, Houston, Austin and San Antonio markets.



The company's executive team is led by Paul Ravaris, CEO, and Craig Lewin, President. The company's board is comprised of Ralph Manning, CEO of Coltala, Edward Crawford, President of Coltala, and Board Advisor, Brandon Bean, former CEO of Gold's Gym.



Commenting on the partnership, Craig Lewin stated, "When we met Coltala, I felt a strong alignment with their Mission and Margin ethos as we serve our customers. My vision is to have stores all over Texas and beyond, and with Coltala's help we are going to be serving more customers than ever before. My focus is mental health and to get those endorphins pumping!!! I have worked in this industry since I was 15 years old, and after 28 years, I've never been so excited about the future of our company."



Paul Ravaris commented, "We have an opportunity to create the best fitness equipment provider network in the country on both the residential and commercial platforms and we have the right team to do it. MyFitnessStore.com will be a company that represents a well- rounded health and fitness lifestyle."



Combined with over 35 years of history, MyFitnessStore.com consists of Texas-based specialty fitness dealers operating under brand names Busybody, Fitness HQ, Fitness in Motion, Fitness Unlimited, TX Home Fitness, and Winston Fitness.



The company offers a wide variety of new and used exercise equipment with a customized and personalized experience along with a high level of service. Its highly trained and knowledgeable staff provide specific recommendations and demonstrate various features that correspond to their customers' goals.

Delivery, installation and service options are offered at all locations.

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and CEO of Coltala Holdings, further added, "the formation of MyFitnessStore.com is Coltala's response to how people are changing the way they want to experience personal fitness. We are excited to be able to resource MyFitnessStore.com with the Coltala Enterprise System to grow a true business of significance where mission and margin are held in equal regard."



Edward Crawford, Co-founder and President of Coltala, said, "We are excited to support Paul Ravaris, Craig Lewin and the new MyFitnessStore.com team as they lead the way in the home fitness and commercial movement. As the largest brand in Texas, we have an opportunity to impact peoples' lives through health and fitness both physically and mentally."



The Dallas/Fort Worth based company is currently seeking to grow its residential business with new home builders and its commercial business through multifamily, corporate facilities, gyms, and hospitality clients.



