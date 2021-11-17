FlowPlay Surpasses $400,000 Milestone in Funds Raised for American Cancer Society

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced that its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have surpassed $400,000 raised for the American Cancer Society. This news comes on the heels of FlowPlay's most recent campaign, which raised $65,000 for ACS's National Cancer Information Center. This momentum has built upon FlowPlay's record fundraising year in 2020, which helped the company cross its $250,000 milestone.

In May, FlowPlay offered a virtual branded charm in the company's flagship connected game, Vegas World , which was available for players to purchase. Funds raised went directly to ACS's Get Screened campaign, which encourages regular preventive cancer screening to improve and save lives. The COVID-19 pandemic upended regular screenings and preventive medicine appointments, and also greatly impacted individuals' access to employer-sponsored health insurance. The $70,000 raised by the FlowPlay community directly supported ACS's comprehensive approach to raising awareness for cancer screening.

"The generosity of our FlowPlay players never ceases to amaze me," said Derrick Morton, CEO and co-founder, FlowPlay. "In a few short years, our community has raised almost half a million dollars for the American Cancer Society, with no signs of slowing down. With this, I'm hopeful other organizations can realize the power of their communities in helping others."

FlowPlay also hosted a second fundraising campaign in October, this time raising $65,000 for ACS's National Cancer Information Center, a 24/7 support and information hub for those undergoing treatment or caring for someone with cancer. Today's news marks an impressive year for FlowPlay, with the company ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Puget Sound Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies of 2021 and placing on the Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

"The American Cancer Society is honored to have the ongoing support of FlowPlay and its Vegas World players who generously provide funding for our mission to save lives from cancer," said Jeff Klaas, executive vice president, West Region, American Cancer Society. "This is a fantastic example of a business that has integrated social responsibility into its day-to-day operations in a truly authentic way."

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

