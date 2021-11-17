Presentation to focus on the importance of improving frontline staff well-being through patient and peer-to-peer feedback

Health IT Leaders Joy Avery, MSN, RN and Stela Record to Present on Future of Staff Well-Being at Next Generation Patient Experience Conference Presentation to focus on the importance of improving frontline staff well-being through patient and peer-to-peer feedback

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader CipherHealth announced today that Joy Avery, MSN, RN, SVP of Clinical Strategy at CipherHealth, and Stela Record, Director of Patient Experience at Banner Health , will deliver a joint keynote session on staff well-being at Next Generation Patient Experience (NGPX) conference on December 1, 2021.

Avery and Record will present the keynote session, "Enhancing Staff Well-Being: The Importance of Patient & Peer Feedback in Staff Wellness." The session will outline how to leverage staff recognition and promote purposeful staff rounding to support staff resilience efforts. Session attendees will:

Identify ways to integrate peer-to-peer recognition and leverage patient recognition to aid staff's ability to identify what is most important to patients

Discuss the value of feedback and staff recognition and how to innovate your patient experience strategy

Identify the importance of staff rounding and how to equip professionals with the tools and time needed to do so purposefully

With 524,000 healthcare workers having resigned in the past year, staff well-being and retention is a top priority for healthcare organizations. According to the 2021 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report , healthcare turnover costs the average hospital up to $6.5 million per year. Emphasis on mental health and prioritizing staff-wellbeing will be necessary in the coming years to provide better workplace environments that are beneficial to both healthcare professionals and their patients.

Avery brings 35 years of experience and expertise in clinical practice, healthcare operations, capacity management and operationalizing enterprise command centers in dozens of healthcare systems across the U.S. and U.K.

Record is the Director of Patient Experience for Banner Health, a CipherHealth customer. She has been supporting and leading patient experience-focused projects for more than 20 years at the hospital, clinical, and now corporate levels.

The in-person conference will take place December 1-2 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert, Calif. To learn more and to register, visit https://patientexperience.wbresearch.com/ .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

